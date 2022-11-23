Surging Demand for Off-Road Vehicles to Set Stage for Off-Road Vehicle Shock Absorber Manufacturers, States Fact.MR

Rockville, Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per this new report by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global off-road vehicle shock absorber market is set to enjoy a valuation of US$ 1.33 billion in 2023 and expand at a healthy CAGR of 5.5% during the forecasted years through 2033. The market is poised to grow due to the increasing use of off-road vehicles across regions.



A shock absorber is a vital component that is installed near the wheel of the vehicle. Its main function is to maintain road and wheel contact throughout the journey. Off-road vehicles can be driven not only on the road but also off the roads. These areas generally include many obstacles that hamper the suspension of the vehicle. These shock absorbers are particularly designed for damping and absorbing shock impulses while driving a vehicle off-road.

Demand for off-road vehicles such as off-road motorcycles, jeeps, ATVs (all terrain vehicles), UTVs (utility terrain vehicles), and others is increasing. The shock absorber is one such component that provides safety to the vehicles when they travel over irregular roads. The applications of off-road shock absorbers vary from industrial to personal, thereby driving off-road vehicle shock absorber demand.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global off-road vehicle shock absorber market is projected to grow 1.7X and reach US$ 2.27 billion by 2033.

The market expanded at 3.1% CAGR between 2018 and 2022.

Under shock absorber type, pneumatic shock absorbers will dominate the market with US$ 600.8 million valuation in 2023.

The OEM sales channel segment is expected to reach a market valuation of US$ 930.3 million by 2023.

East Asia is excpected to accounts for a market share of 23.7% in 2023.



“Usage of effective shock absorbers provides a solution to enhance operational efficiency of off-road vehicles, which will augment the sales of off-road vehicle shock absorbers,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Segmentation of Off-Road Vehicle Shock Absorber Industry Research

By Shock Absorber Type: Pneumatic Shock Absorbers Strut Sort Shock Absorbers Coil Over Shock Absorbers



By Tube: Twin Tube Monotube



By Adjustment:

Adjustable Non-Adjustable



By Travel Length:

Up to 10 Inches 10 - 14 Inches Above 14 Inches



By Vehicle Type: SUVs Mini Trucks ATVs / UTVs Others



By Sales Channel:

OEMs Aftermarket Service Centers Franchised Service Centers Independent Service Centers Retail Sales Franchised Retail Stores Independent Retail Stores Online Sales Company-Owned Platforms E-commerce Platforms



Market Development

The automotive industry has witnessed substantial growth in recent years. Along with it, the sales of different types of vehicles, including off-road vehicles, are also burgeoning. Shock absorbers used in off-road vehicles serve great importance. Technological advancements in shock absorbers, which increase the efficiency and safety of vehicles, are in demand.

Key manufacturers of off-road vehicle shock absorbers should integrate with the R&D sector and try to improve the features of their present products. The hydraulic technology used in shock absorbers can be replaced by electromechanical technology. Constant developments in upgrading the efficiency of the product will provide a boost to the market.

Market participants have created integrated sales channels to streamline their supply chains. Also, they have entered into direct partnerships with end users to avoid margin leakage.

Key Companies Profiled

Bilstein

Eibach

Fabtech Motorsports

Falcon Shocks

Icon Vehicle Dynamics

King Off-Road

KONI

KW Suspensions

KYB

Monroe

Old Man Emu

Pro Comp shocks

Rancho

RideFox

Rugged Ridge

Skyjacker Suspension

SPC Performance

Tein

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global off-road vehicle shock absorber market, presenting historical market data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of shock absorber type (pneumatic shock absorbers, strut sort shock absorbers, coil over shock absorbers), tube (twin tube, monotube), adjustment (adjustable, non-adjustable), travel length (up to 10 inches, 10 - 14 inches, above 14 inches), vehicle type (SUVs, mini trucks, ATVs / UTVs, others), and sales channel (OEMs, aftermarket (service centers (franchised service centers, independent service centers), retail sales (franchised retail stores, independent retail stores) online sales (company-owned platforms, e-Commerce platforms))), across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).

