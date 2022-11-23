Huge expansion under unfavorable conditions-VACUUM sets up new offices and teams in North America and South Korea

New York, NY, Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, Vacuum announced its plan to set up brand new offices and team members in South Korea and North America. Vacuum is a pivotal blockchain-based project created by experts from all walks of life. As seen with most blockchain projects, Vacuum aims to be a key contributor to the mass adoption of cryptocurrency. The team is committed to establishing and strengthening partnerships with real-world organizations across various fields.

The team behind Vacuum is currently working on a handful of projects including, the TINA launchpad, p2e game Crazy Rich Rabbit, and Crazy Rich Rabbit’s 2nd generation of the NFT series. But the highlight of their work is with the Metaverse Union, a central metaverse that aims to connect all other metaverses. This metaverse is the web 3.0 solution for social media.

Metaverse Union was first conceived by the core team when the team realized that social media was the only way to communicate during the Covid-19 pandemic. Vacuum saw the opportunity and chose to create a social media platform based on web 3.0 technology for this new era. Vacuum, anerc-20 based token, will be the reserve currency of the Vacuum Ecosystem.

Vacuum team is very confident about their journey to becoming the best ecosystem in the era of web 3.0

SOME FEATURES OF THE METAVERSE

As stated earlier, Vacuum’s main utility will come from its metaverse. It’s called the Metaverse Union(MU). Here are a couple of features to be found in the MU.

BUBBLE

Bubble is a feature in the metaverse where independent space is provided for community members to connect with other members with similar interests. It will help members forge new relationships or host seminars and conferences inside our metaverse. In the Metaverse, bubbles can be created freely if you hold enough VCs or NFTs. You must have an NFT that meets all the requirements and conditions to enter the bubble. It is possible to combine or separate bubbles, which will help maintain and grow each community within the Metaverse Union.

AVATAR

MU lets you select the profile picture for your avatar before you enter. Using an avatar generator, your image will be rendered and applied in real-time in 3D. Each time you access the MU, a new avatar is created, but you can purchase a ready-made avatar as NFT using the Vacuum Coin to use as your pfp, permanently. Various 3D avatar designs will also be added in collaboration with other projects.

REAL-TIME VOICE TRANSLATION: RVT

One of the key features of the Metaverse Union is the RVT token. With the RVT technology, users will be able to convert their voices into text, using speech-to-text technology, which will then be translated to the target languages designated by the user. This message can be either displayed on the screen of your partner or it can then be made into speech using text-to-speech technology. Efforts are being made to implement this amazing technology more smoothly and naturally while the goal is to expand the use of RVT to various companies, government agencies, and charities that can benefit from this technology.

These are just a few features of the Metaverse Union, a part of Vacuum ecosystem.

Vacuum is currently running its strategic round of investment and vacuum coin will launch in 3 weeks. As promised, holders of VC will benefit significantly from the various de-fi products and NFTs that the team will offer soon.