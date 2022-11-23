Global PVC Compound Market Trends and ForecastThe PVC Compound market is expected to reach an estimated $22.3 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 5.2% 2021 to 2027

New York, Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "PVC Compound Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06362842/?utm_source=GNW



Global PVC Compound Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the PVC compound market looks promising with opportunities in the building & construction, electrical & electronics, packaging, and automotive end uses. The PVC Compound market is expected to reach an estimated $22.3 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 5.2% 2021 to 2027. The major drivers for this market are increasing demand of PVC in building and construction activities and growth in consumer electronics.



Emerging Trends in the Global PVC Compound Market

Emerging trend, which has a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include development of molecular orientation technology.



Global PVC Compound Market by Segment



The study includes trends and forecast for the global PVC compound market by application, product type, end use, manufacturing process, and region as follows:



Global PVC Compound Market by Applications [Value ($M) and Volume (KT) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• Pipes and Fittings

• Profiles and Tubes

• Film and Sheets

• Wire and Cables

• Flooring

• Others



Global PVC Compound Market by Product Type [Value ($M) and Volume (KT) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• Rigid PVC

• Flexible PVC



Global PVC Compound Market by End Use [Value ($M) and Volume (KT) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• Electrical & Electronics

• Building & Construction

• Packaging

• Automotive

• Others



Global PVC Compound Market by Manufacturing Process [Value ($M) and Volume (KT) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• Injection Molding

• Extrusion

• Others



Global PVC Compound Market by Region [Value ($M) and Volume (KT) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Rest of World

List of Global PVC Compound Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies global PVC Compound companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the global PVC Compound companies profiled in this report include.

• Westlake Corporation

• INEOS Compound

• Orbia (Maxichem)

• Formosa Plastic Corporation

• PKN Orlen S.

A

• Ercros

• Teknor Apex

• Benvic Europe

• Aurora Plastics

• Roscom, Inc

Global PVC Compound Market Insight

• The analyst forecast that electrical & electronics will remain the largest end use and it is also expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to growth in wire & cable and consumer electronics market.

• Film and sheets will remain the largest segment and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing demand of food packaging in the emerging nations.

• Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to remain the largest region by value and volume and it is also expected to experience the highest growth over the forecast period due to growth in end use industries.

Global PVC Compound Market

• Market Size Estimates: PVC Compound market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and Volume (KT)

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2016-2021) and forecast (2022-2027) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: PVC Compound market size by various segments, such as application, product type, end use, manufacturing process, and region in terms of value and volume.

• Regional Analysis: PVC Compound market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different application, product type, end use, manufacturing process, and region for the PVC compound market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the global PVC Compound market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the global PVC Compound size?

Answer: The global PVC Compound is expected to reach an estimated to $22.3 billion by 2027.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for global PVC Compound market?

Answer: The PVC Compound market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2021 to 2027.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the global PVC Compound market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are increasing demand of PVC in building and construction activities and growth in consumer electronics.

Q4. What are the major end uses global PVC Compound?

Answer: Electrical and electronics, and building and construction are the major end uses for PVC compound.

Q5. What are the emerging trends of global PVC Compound market?

Answer: Emerging trend, which has a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include development of molecular orientation technology.

Q6. Who are the global PVC Compound companies?



Answer: Some of the key global PVC Compound companies are as follows:

Q7. Which global PVC Compound application segment will be the largest in future?

Answer: The analyst forecasts that film and sheets will remain the largest segment and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing demand of food packaging in the emerging nations.

Q8. In global PVC Compound, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: APAC is expected to remain the largest region and witness the highest growth over next 5 years.

Q9. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.



This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the global PVC compound market by application (pipes and fittings, profiles and tubes, film and sheets, wire and cables, flooring, and others), product type (rigid PVC and flexible PVC), end use (building & construction, electrical & electronics, packaging, automotive, and others), manufacturing process (injection molding, extrusion, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the market?

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this market?

