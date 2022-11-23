"Rodeo Drive in partnership with Gilda Garza" was huge success at the Beverly Hills Holiday Lighting Celebration

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This holiday season has magnificently begun with the Annual Rodeo Drive Holiday Lighting Celebration, featuring Gilda Garza’s “Kings & Queens'' art collection in Beverly Hills on Thursday, November 17th, 2022.



Garza’s Kings & Queens” art collection traveled from Venice, Italy to Beverly Hills where it was showcased at the Rodeo Drive Holiday Lighting Celebration . Considered one of Mexico’s most influential artists, Garza says she’s honored for this opportunity.

“I am proud to see one of my most beloved pieces of work on Two Rodeo. It fills me with joy that people passing by can stop and take in my elaborate work and feel what I feel when I do what I most love, empowerment and unity with others,” said Garza.

The night also featured a special 6ft “Kings & Queens” holiday painting in the center of Two Rodeo with Garza’s custom augmented reality of Santa Claus! For the interactive experience, guests used an iPhone to scan the QR code on the art piece and were in awe as they watched the majestic artwork come to life for the holiday season on their devices. This was the first time the Rodeo Drive Celebration included augmented reality in their celebration. Gilda Garza also showed her collection of art at Winn Slavin where her famous "Kings & Queens" collection was on display and will continue to be until January for purchase.

Those in attendance included Beverly Hills Mayor Lili Bosse, former Los Angeles Mayor, Antonio Villaraigosa and his wife Patricia Govea. Performances went off without a hitch from David Foster and Katharine McPhee, and Beverly Hills patrons safely celebrated the beginning of the season of giving under a sky full of fireworks!

About Gilda Garza:

Gilda Garza is “the most influential artist in Mexico” - a self-taught painter known for pushing the limits of raw emotion in a way that captivates the soul and sparks curiosity. Born and raised in Mexico, Garza’s work strives to convey her unique multi-cultural perspective of the human experience. Her pieces have featured prominently in the US and abroad, with renditions in various mediums, from elegant jewelry collections to national print publications. She is now collaborating with atelier New Murano in Venice, Italy where her art is converted into glass sculptures by the historic gallery. She is recognized by cabinet members in her native nation of Mexico for her cultural contribution through art. Passionate about giving back to her beloved artist community, she has also donated proceeds from her paintings to organizations that seek to promote women in the art industry. She has donated a total of $80,000 to the World Woman Foundation from the “Queen Kamala Harris” painting. See what she is doing next @gildagarza007 on Instagram and view her art collections at GildaGarza.com .

Contact:

Jessica Kopach

P2R Inc.

jessi@p2rinc.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5a22d9a9-4009-45d9-8ca6-4e13d33874af