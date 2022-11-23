Global Masterbatch Market Trends and ForecastThe masterbatch market is expected to reach an estimated $13.0 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 5.0% 2021 to 2027

New York, Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Masterbatch Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06362838/?utm_source=GNW



Global Masterbatch Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the masterbatch market looks promising with opportunities in packaging, building and construction, consumer goods, transportation, electrical and electronics, and fiber & textiles end uses. The masterbatch market is expected to reach an estimated $13.0 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 5.0% 2021 to 2027. The major drivers for growth in this market are increasing demand for light weight plastic as substitutes for various materials like metal, concrete, and steel in various end use industries.



Emerging Trends in the Global Masterbatch Market

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the masterbatch industry, includes growing use of silicone masterbatch in automotive PP/TPO compounds and increasing demand for biodegradable masterbatch.



Global Masterbatch Market by Segment



The study includes trends and forecast for the global masterbatch market by product type, end use, carrier resin, process and region as follows:



Global Masterbatch Market by End Use [Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• Packaging

• Building and Construction

• Consumer Goods

• Transportation

• Electrical and Electronics

• Fiber and Textiles

• Others



Global Masterbatch Market by Product Type [Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]

• Color Masterbatch

• White Masterbatch

• Additive Masterbatch

• Black Masterbatch

• Filler Masterbatch



Global Masterbatch Market by Carrier Resin [Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• Polyethylene (PE)

• Polypropylene (PP)

• Polystyrene (PS)

• Polyamide (PA)

• Acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS)

• Ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA)

• Styrene Acrylonitrile Resin (SAN)

• Polycarbonate (PC)

• Others



Global Masterbatch Market by Process [Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• Film Extrusion

• Blow Molding

• Injection Molding

• Pipe, Conduit, and Tubing

• Extrusion Coating

• Sheet and Thermo foaming

• Wire and Cable

• Rotational Molding

• Other Extrusion



Global Masterbatch Market by Region [Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o Italy

o France

o Benelux

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o South Korea

o India

• Rest of the World

List of Global Masterbatch Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies global masterbatch companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the global masterbatch companies profiled in this report include.

• Lyondell Basell

• Cabot Corporation

• Polyone

• Ampacet Corporation

• Plasti Blends

• Tosaf Group

• Polyplast

• Podder Pigments

• Gabriel Chemic GmbH

Global Masterbatch Market Insight

• The analyst forecasts packaging will remain the largest end use by value and volume due to increasing consumption of packaged consumer goods. Fibers/textile is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

• Color masterbatch is expected to be the largest market by value and volume and it is also expected to witness fastest growth over the forecast period because it’s used for special effect and colors to distinguish products.

• Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to remain the largest region by value and volume and it is also expected to experience the highest growth over the forecast period due to growth in end uses and increasing urbanization, rising construction and infrastructure activities, changing consumer lifestyles, economic development, and demand for plastic products especially in China and India.

Features of Global Masterbatch Market

• Market Size Estimates: Masterbatch market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and Volume (M lbs)

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2016-2021) and forecast (2022-2027) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Masterbatch market size by various segments, such as end use, product type, carrier resin, process, and regions in terms of value and volume.

• Regional Analysis: Masterbatch market breakdown by North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific & the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different end use, product type, carrier resin, process, and regions for the global masterbatch market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the global masterbatch market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the global masterbatch size?

Answer: The global masterbatch is expected to reach an estimated to $13.0 billion by 2027.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for global masterbatch market?

Answer: The masterbatch market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2021 to 2027.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the global masterbatch market?

Answer: The major drivers for growth in this market are increasing demand for light weight plastic as substitutes for various materials like metal, concrete, and steel in various end use industries.

Q4. What are the major applications or end use industries global masterbatch?

Answer: Packaging and building & construction use are the major end uses for masterbatch.

Q5. What are the emerging trends of global masterbatch market?

Answer: Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the masterbatch industry, include growing use of silicone masterbatch in automotive PP/TPO compounds and increasing demand for biodegradable masterbatch.

Q6. Who are the global masterbatch companies?



Answer: Some of the key global masterbatch companies are as follows:

Q7.

Which global masterbatch product segment will be the largest in future?

Answer: The analyst forecasts that color product type global masterbatch will remain the largest segment.

Q8: In global masterbatch, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: APAC is expected to remain the largest region and witness the highest growth over next 5 years.

Q9. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.

This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high growth opportunities for the global masterbatch market by end use (packaging, consumer goods, electrical and electronics, transportation, fiber and textiles, building and construction, and others), product type (color, white, black, additive, and filler) resin carrier type (PE, PP, PS, PA, EVA, ABS, SAN, and PC), process (film extrusion, blow molding, injection molding, pipe, conduit and tubing, extrusion coating, sheet and thermoforming, wire and cable, rotational molding, and other extrusion), and region (North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific & Rest of the World)?

Q. 2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the market?

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this market?



For any questions related to masterbatch market or related to masterbatch market share, masterbatch market analysis, masterbatch market size, masterbatch manufacturers, and masterbatch applications, write to Lucintel analysts at helpdesk@lucintel.com. We will be glad to get back to you soon.

