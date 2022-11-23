Clinical Nutrition Market Size Share Growth Trends and Competitive Intelligence Forecast Report 2022-2029

ENTERPRISE, Nevada, Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clinical Nutrition Market Introduction:

According to the research report published by DataM Intelligence, the global clinical nutrition market size was valued at USD 25 billion in 2021, it is projected to reach USD 70 billion by 2029, with growth at a CAGR of 6.4% over the forecast period 2022-2029.



Clinical nutrition is the study of nutrients required for the body to function. Clinical nutrition products help to improve the overall digestive process, which includes digestion, metabolism, absorption, transportation, storage, and elimination from the human body. Clinical nutrition is the result of combining medicine and nutrition. Clinical nutrition products are broadly classified as infant, enteral, and parenteral nutrition.





High levels of junk food consumption causing malnutrition, an increase in the number of older people around the world, an increase in the number of premature births and birth rates, and an increase in the popularity of home healthcare are the factors to drive the market in the forecast period.

Clinical Nutrition Market Drivers, and Growth Opportunities Insights:

Advancements in Healthcare Infrastructure, growing geriatric populations, innovation in personalization and targeted Solutions, and rising incidence of illnesses and conditions that require clinical nutrition are the factors to drive the market in the forecast period. For instance, according to the World Ageing Population report, there will be approximately 727 million people aged 65 and over in the world in 2020. This figure is expected to rise to 1.5 billion by 2050.





The elderly are frequently predisposed to chronic diseases, which necessitated surgery. Goodmills Innovation will launch "Spermidino EVO," a wheat germ concentrate specifically designed to boost immunity in the aging population, in July 2020. As a result, the growing elderly population and the development of clinical nutrition products tailored to the aging population are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Market Restraints:

However, a lack of awareness about clinical nutrition, stringent government regulations, and a lack of reimbursement policies are some factors that hamper the global nutrition market in the forecast period.

Market Opportunities

The growth ahead for clinical nutrition products represents a key opportunity for nutrition-focused brands. Glanbia Nutritionals’ customized premix solutions provide a way for them to simplify their internal processes. The company offers product application development, market knowledge, and high-quality bioactive ingredients to meet the needs.





For instance, R&D scientists have vast knowledge about optimizing formulations to perform their best and most homogenous way—TechVantage Functionally Optimized Nutrient Technologies. In-house technologies are used to improve the functionality of nutrients in food, beverage and supplement products.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

COVID-19 patients have a high hospitalization rate and mortality risk for those requiring intensive care. For patients who have other comorbid conditions and are older, the risk of severe disease and poor outcomes after ICU admission increases. Moreover, Noncommunicable diseases (NCDs) such as obesity, diabetes, and hypertension are also known to be risk factors for poor clinical outcomes in hospitalized COVID-19 patients. With the rising prevalence of obesity and metabolic diseases, these risk factors may increase the morbidity and mortality risk associated with COVID-19





On the other end of the spectrum, age over 65, another COVID-19 risk factor, coexists with markers of poor nutrition, such as sarcopenia, regardless of BMI. Therefore, COVID-19 infection has become a major public health concern, and clinical nutrition plays a critical role in infection prevention and treatment. Thus, a positive impact can be expected on the market studied due to COVID-19

Recent Developments in the Industry:

On February 24, 2021, Tate & Lyle PLC (Tate & Lyle) launched the Tate & Lyle Nutrition Centre. This new digital hub provides easy access to authoritative science on ingredients that can help address public health challenges. The Tate & Lyle Nutrition Centre's mission is to raise awareness of evidence-based science for ingredients such as low- and no-calorie sweeteners and dietary fibers, as well as their role in a healthy, balanced diet. The hub, accessed at www.tateandlyle.com/nutrition-centre, contains expert insights, research, and educational tools for food and beverage companies, scientists, and health professionals.



On February 14, 2020, Galen launched PKU EASY Microtabs for phenylketonuria condition, which contain protein substitutes to help manage the intake of protein they need. This launch would help to expand the product portfolio and business of the company’s nutritional therapies.

Clinical Nutrition Market Segmentation Analysis:

As per the research analysis, the global clinical nutrition market is segmented by product type into infant nutrition, enteral nutrition, and parenteral nutrition. By formulation, the market is segmented into powder and liquid. By route of administration, the market is segmented into oral and enteral and parenteral.

Based on the route of administration, the oral and enteral is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of YY% during the forecast period (2022-2029). The increased emphasis on maintaining a strong immune system has increased the demand for oral clinical supplements. The use of oral nutrition to combat malnutrition will contribute to the growth of the oral clinical nutrition segment. Furthermore, the oral route of administration is the simplest mode of administration and allows products to be self-administered.



The oral route of administration is the most common and least invasive route of drug administration; it is also considered economical because it does not incur additional costs for the patient. These parameters support the expansion of the oral segment in the clinical nutrition industry.



Based on the product type, the infant nutrition segment accounted for the largest market share of around YY% in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of YY% during the forecast period (2022-2029). Infant nutrition is the term used to describe the dietary requirements of infants. An inadequate diet provides insufficient calories, nutrients, vitamins, or fluids. Breast milk offers superior nutrition for these crucial first months of growth than infant formula.



In addition to promoting digestive health, immunity, intelligence, and dental development, breastfeeding helps prevent conditions like anemia, obesity, and sudden infant death syndrome. For the first six months of life and continuing for a year or longer as desired by the infant and mother, the American Academy of Pediatrics advises exclusively feeding an infant breast milk or iron-fortified formula. Typically, solid foods are introduced to infants when they are four to six months old. Therefore, breastfeeding infants was the only option for nutrition. Thus, from the above factors, the market is expected to hold the largest market share in the forecast period.

Geographical Classification:

The global clinical nutrition market is segmented into major regions, including North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

North America Clinical Nutrition Market:

The North American region holds the dominant share of about YY% in 2021. The region benefits due to the increased unhealthy food consumption, an increasing number of people suffering from chronic diseases, decreasing physical activities, increasing prevalence of metabolic disorders and a rise in the geriatric population are the factors to drive the market in the forecast period.





For instance, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the number of Americans with diabetes was estimated to be 37.3 million in 2022 or 11.3% of the country's total population. In order to manage metabolic diseases, nutrition is crucial. In cases of patchy bowel dysmotility or symptomatic gastric atony seen in diabetic patients with autonomic neuropathy, patients are given clinical nutrition, such as fiber and monosaturated fat, through jejunal feeding. Therefore, these occurrences point to rising demand for clinical nutrition products, fueling market expansion.

Asia Pacific Clinical Nutrition Market:

The Asia Pacific market is expected to grow by showcasing a significant CAGR. Malnutrition and food insecurity are major problems in the Asia-Pacific region. A healthy diet was out of reach for about 1.9 billion people in the area. About half of the world's undernourished people in 2019 lived in the Asia-Pacific region. According to a press release on UNICEF's website, an estimated 74.5 million are stunted (too short for their age), and 31.5 million are wasting children under five throughout the region.





In addition to a long list of diet-related illnesses like cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and even cancer, wasting, stunting, or obese children may experience reduced cognitive development in later life. Therefore, there is an increase in the demand for clinical nutrition in the Asia Pacific region.

Europe Clinical Nutrition Market:

The Europe market is expected to grow by showcasing a significant CAGR owing to the rising prevalence of metabolic disorders such as diabetes, liver diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and others among the population, increasing company activities for providing nutrition products to the people in the region are the factors to drive the market in the forecast period.





For instance, according to the International Diabetes Federation Atlas 2021, 61 million adults in the region have diabetes, and 36% of those with the disease are undiagnosed. Moreover, the prevalence of diabetes among people aged 20 to 79 years was 9.2% in 2021, and it is anticipated that this rate will rise to 9.8% in 2030 and 10.4% in 2045. Furthermore, in July 2021, Omya launched the Omyanutra 300 DC and 300 Flash for nutraceutical tablets through Vitafoods Europe.

Competitive Analysis:

The clinical nutrition market is highly competitive, with the presence of major players and small emerging players. In the clinical nutrition market, companies, healthcare insurance providers, and hospitals all are emerging at a steady pace with competitive clinical nutrition. Key players compete on the basis of aggressive pricing, features, convenient use, technology upgrades, and marketing strategies. The market players are adopting various key strategies such as collaborations, partnerships, acquisitions, and product launches to expand their presence.

Major Companies:

Some of the major key players in the market are;

Abbott Laboratories (Abbott Nutrition)

Nestle Health Science

Baxter Healthcare

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Danone (Nutricia)

BASF SE

Perrigo Company PLC

Fresenius Kabi

Royal DSM and AYMES International Ltd

