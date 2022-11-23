Five Meaningful Ways to Spread Joy this Christmas Season

NEW YORK, NY, Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas with candles placed in advent wreaths and stars adorning evergreen trees. As we begin to mark the journey to Christmas and ahead of Giving Tuesday, the faith-based global health organization CMMB, is sharing five meaningful ways you can spread joy and support healthier lives worldwide this season.

“Christmas is the season of joy. What better way to spread it and demonstrate our faith than by giving the gift of health,” said Mary Beth Powers, president and CEO of CMMB. “With every action you take in support of CMMB, women and children will gain healthier lives and human dignity.”

Five Meaningful Ways to Spread Joy

Donate to support healthier lives worldwide. Your tax-deductible donation will help CMMB deliver locally sustainable health solutions to women, children and communities around the world. Double your impact on Giving Tuesday, Nov. 29, when all digital donations will be matched up to $50,000. You also can call 1-800-678-5659 to donate. Give a symbolic gift of health. Celebrate Christmas by providing a handwashing station to prevent the spread of disease, equipping community health workers with essential tools or supplying a portable ultrasound device to a rural health facility. Sign-up for Amazon Smile and start shopping. Support CMMB while you shop this Christmas season. When you sign up for Amazon Smile and select CMMB as your charity of choice, .05% of every eligible purchase will go to providing life-saving health services, medicines and treatment to women and children in need, and at no cost to you. Sponsor an emergency kit shipment. Enlist family and friends to collectively sponsor a shipment of pre-packaged emergency kits (for first-aid, hygiene and clean birthing conditions) for families affected by conflict and natural disasters. Celebrate advent. Download CMMB’s free advent calendar and count down the days to Christmas.

Giving Tuesday, a worldwide giving movement, will be held on Tues., Nov. 29. On that day, people are encouraged to give back and show their generosity.

Catholic Medical Mission Board: CMMB provides long-term medical and development aid to communities affected by poverty and unequal access to healthcare. Focusing on women’s and children’s health, we deliver sustainable health services in Haiti, Kenya, Peru, South Sudan and Zambia. For over a century, we have worked to strengthen and support communities through healthcare programs and initiatives, the placement of volunteers, and the distribution of medicines and medical supplies. Over the last 10 years, CMMB’s Medical Donations Program has distributed more than $5 billion worth of medicines and medical supplies to 83 countries across the globe.

