Global Automotive Steel Market size to accrue 193.2 BN while expanding at 5.21% CAGR through 2028

Pune, India, Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MarketStudyReport recently added latest report, global automotive steel market , which accrued USD 134,610 million in 2021, is anticipated to attain a valuation of USD 193,230.61 million by the end of 2028 while progressing at a CAGR of 5.21% throughout the forecast timeframe.

The report, which is a fascinating examination of the different sub-segments within the business, also discusses current and prior values as well as the growth potential for the analysis period.

The research closes with an interesting examination of the competitive landscape of the sector, concentrating on the revenue margins, product or service offerings, and market position of each organization. This will make it easier for readers to understand how each of these elements influences the sector's overall development trajectory.

Growth Drivers & Restraints:

Increasing focus on reducing the weight of automobiles, strict emission regulations, and rising investment toward green infrastructure are the major factors propelling global automotive steel market growth.

In addition, notable technological upgrades in advanced high-strength steels alongside safety regulations are likely to unveil profitable prospects for the industry during the forecast period.

Segmentation & Regional Overview:

In terms of type, the overall industry space has been segregated into conventional HSS, low-strength steel, and AHSS. Based on application spectrum, commercial vehicles and passenger vehicles are the key domains of the industry space

From a regional standpoint, the North America market is poised to grow at a promising pace during the forecast period, owing to significant expansion of electric vehicles industry in the region.

In similar context, Europe region is estimated to account for a substantial share of the overall market revenue during the assessment timeframe, ascribed to increasing R&D budgets and soaring premium car exports in countries like Germany among others.

Competitive Dashboard:

Moving to competitive landscape, Nucor Corporation, United States Steel Corporation, HBIS Group, Tata Steel Ltd., JFE Steel Corporation, Hyundai Steel Co. Ltd., Nippon Steel Corporation, Thyssenkrupp AG, POSCO, China Baowu Steel Group Corporation, and ArcelorMittal S.A. among others are the major players that are vying against each other to gain prominence in the global automotive steel market sphere.

