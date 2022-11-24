Advanced Home Care Solutions Announces Its Expansion Plans

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advanced Home Care Solutions (AHCS) reveals its robust expansion plans. This initiative stems from their vision to enable a broader audience to gain access to health care professionals like HCA's, LPN's and RN's. AHCS intends to increase its Canadian presence by opening branches in Western Canada in October 2022, as well as internationally in Europe, Asia and other places in North America within the next 3 years.



The company plans to scale up its staffing solutions to fulfil the surge in the global demand for healthcare workers, which has been amplified by the great resignation’s impact on the healthcare industry.

“Whilst I was in Japan on a business trip, I realized the extent to which healthcare staff is a global problem when I noticed certain basic care services were being done by robots. Six months later, I developed the business line of supplemental staffing and knew from that, I wanted to expand globally one day,” said Kris Stewart, CEO of Advanced Home Care Solutions.

AHCS's immediate growth plans involve increasing its clientele base in Canada by opening new offices in Western Canada, in addition to its existing offices in Vancouver and Toronto.

Next, they intend to partner with other healthcare organizations to spread their reach across 5 continents. In North America, they intend to cater to healthcare organizations in need of staff, by deploying highly skilled travel nurses to various regions across the USA and the Canadian Arctic.

They intend to spread their reach to Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Australasia and the United Kingdom. They plan to achieve this by deploying nurses to acute care facilities in these regions.

Commenting on this, Kris Stewart, CEO of Advanced Home Care Solutions, said, "We have an aggressive expansion plan because there is a huge demand for our services across the globe. In addition to providing long-term care and acute care staffing services, we also want to gain recognition in these continents from organizations that need nurses. The AHCS team is equipped with the right tools and skillset to serve the global market, having served the Canadian marketplace with supplemental staffing for the past 3 years."

Advanced Home Care Solutions (AHCS) was founded and is headed by its Clinical Director and CEO, Kris Stewart. The AHCS team is committed to providing the highest quality of healthcare professionals to their stakeholders, clients and partners. The administration team has extensive experience in healthcare leadership and significant recruiting and retention strategies to ensure high quality talent is retained. Advanced Care Solutions is the Ontario affiliate of AHCS.

