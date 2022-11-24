Avance Gas Holding Ltd: Financial Results for Q3 2022

BERMUDA, November 24 2022 – Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OSE: AGAS) (“Avance Gas” or the “Company”) today reports unaudited results for the third quarter 2022.

HIGHLIGHTS

The average time charter equivalent (TCE) rate on load to discharge basis was $32,954/day compared to $36,212/day for the second quarter 2022. This was ahead of guidance of around $32,000/day.

Daily operating expenses (OPEX) were $8,200/day, in line with the second quarter of 2022.

Net profit of $11.6 million compared to $18.4 million for the second quarter 2022, or earnings per share of 15 cents compared to 24 cents for the second quarter. Net profit in the second quarter excluding gain on sale was $13.9 million.

The Company continues to benefit from the interest rate hedges that it has in place with gains of $7.8 million in the third quarter bringing the total gains this year to $24.6 million.

In August 2022, the Company signed an aggregate $135 million sale leaseback agreement for the financing of newbuildings five and six, Avance Castor and Avance Pollux scheduled for delivery in Q4 2023 and Q1 2024. The transaction completes the financing of the newbuilding program with no unfunded capex remaining and is expected to release approximately $39.4 million in net cash at delivery.

In November 2022, the company entered into an agreement to sell the VLGC Promise generating a profit of approximately $7.5 million and cash proceeds of approximately $20 million.

For the fourth quarter of 2022, we are 93% booked and we estimate a TCE rate for the quarter between $45,000 and $50,000 per day on a load to discharge basis and between $50,000 and $55,000 per day on a discharge-to-discharge basis.

Øystein M. Kalleklev, Executive Chairman, commented:

“We today are announcing third quarter numbers for Avance Gas with average Time Charter Equivalent (TCE) earnings of $33,000 per day in line with our guided numbers of around $32,000 per day. Although this was admittedly a bit on the soft side compared to the first and second quarter, we are however very well positioned for fourth quarter with 93 per cent of the quarter covered and we are expecting TCE earnings to move upwards in the region of $50,000 per day. With strong volume growth and increased ton time, we today see the strongest LPG freight market since 2015. Given our positive outlook, strong balance sheet with plenty of cash and no unfunded capex we are therefore once again happy to declare a dividend of $0.20 per share for our shareholders.”

About Avance Gas:

Avance Gas operates in the global market for transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). The Company is one of the world's leading owners and operators of very large gas carriers (VLGCs) and operates a fleet of thirteen modern ships including two dual fuel LPG newbuidlings and an additional four Dual Fuel LPG newbuildings due for delivery in 2023 and Q1 2024. For more information about Avance Gas, please visit www.avancegas.com.

