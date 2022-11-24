CGG Wins Multi-Year Extension of Dedicated Imaging Center for Brunei Shell Petroleum

English French

Paris, France – November 24, 2022



CGG has been awarded a multi-year contract extension by Brunei Shell Petroleum Company Sdn Bhd (BSP) to continue operating a dedicated seismic imaging center at its head office in Seria, Brunei.

Peter Whiting, EVP, Geoscience, CGG, said: “This renewal of our dedicated center contract builds on six years of technical excellence and demonstrates the trust BSP has in our imaging team and high-end technology. We look forward to strengthening our close collaboration with BSP to support its future business success.”

In the past six years, CGG has successfully delivered land, marine, transition zone, OBC and high-density OBN seismic imaging results at the BSP center. The in-house team will continue to apply their latest proprietary technologies, such as Time-lag FWI, Q-FWI, least-squares migration and shallow imaging, to address the specific regional challenges posed by the presence of widely distributed shallow gas clouds, channels, gas-charged silts, and complex fault structures around the discovered fields.

About CGG

CGG (www.cgg.com) is a global technology and HPC leader that provides data, products, services and solutions in Earth science, data science, sensing and monitoring. Our unique portfolio supports our clients in efficiently and responsibly solving complex digital, energy transition, natural resource, environmental, and infrastructure challenges for a more sustainable future. CGG employs around 3,300 people worldwide and is listed on the Euronext Paris SA (ISIN: 0013181864).

