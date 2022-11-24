Mothercare plc

Directorate Change

Appointment of Chief Executive Officer

Mothercare is pleased to announce the proposed appointment of Daniel Le Vesconte as the group’s Chief Executive Officer. Daniel will join the Board in the new calendar year.

Dan brings a wealth of international brand experience in direct to consumer, franchise, wholesale and licensing, having held senior leadership roles for several globally recognised brands including Abercrombie and Fitch, Hollister and Gilly Hicks (A&F Corp) Dr Martens (Dr Martens PLC), the Wolverine Worldwide group of brands and Vans and Reef (VF Corp).

Commenting on the appointment, Clive Whiley, Chairman said “I am delighted that Dan is joining Mothercare as our CEO. Dan’s extensive experience in the retail direct-to-consumer, wholesale and licensing sector will be a great asset to the team and me as we focus upon restoring critical mass and driving the Mothercare brand globally over the next five years.”

Dan Le Vesconte, said “I am very excited to be part of the Mothercare team and look forward to working with our global stakeholders to spearhead the growth of the iconic Mothercare brand into the next generation.”

Further details:

Investor and analyst enquiries to:

Mothercare plc Email: investorrelations@mothercare.com

Clive Whiley, Chairman

Andrew Cook, Chief Financial Officer

Numis Securities Limited Tel: 020 7260 1000

(Nominated Advisor & Joint Corporate Broker)

Luke Bordewich

Henry Slater

finnCap (Joint Corporate Broker) Tel: 020 7220 0500

Christopher Raggett

Media enquiries to:

MHP Email: mothercare@mhpc.com

Simon Hockridge Tel: 07709 496125

Tim Rowntree