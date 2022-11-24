Over half a million Lithuanian and Latvian residents visited the shopping centres Akropolis during the big sale days Jamam

English Lithuanian

During the retail sales promotion Jamam (Nemam in Latvia), the shopping and entertainment centres Akropolis in Vilnius, Klaipėda and Šiauliai, Lithuania as well as the shopping and entertainment centres Akropole Riga and Akropole Alfa in Riga, Latvia have been visited by almost 520,000 customers.



The sales promotion took three days – on 18–20 November. Lithuanian and Latvian customers could buy goods and services with special offers and discounts of up to 50% off in more than 900 stores and points of service provision.

“Akropolis Vilnius saw the biggest number of visitors, and Saturday certainly was the most popular day in all shopping centers. We are happy to have received such big interest from our customers, the footfall results were even above our expectations – the big sale days Jamam, especially before the holiday season, are much welcomed by our visitors for a number of years. It is a perfect possibility for them to stock for Christmas in advance, to buy gifts, also to renew their wardrobe for the winter season by use of promotions and offers available in many stores,” says Dominykas Mertinas, Head of Marketing and Communications at Akropolis Group.

According to him, among the most popular items are toys, cosmetics and beauty products, home decorations, other items meant for gifts, also winter clothes and footwear.

The big sale days Jamam have been organised in the shopping centres Akropolis since 2009 twice per year – in May and November. It was only during the pandemic, that there such sale days were not organised.





