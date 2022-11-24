English Danish

To



NASDAQ Copenhagen Executive Board

Lersø Parkallé 100

DK-2100 København Ø

Telephone +45 7012 5300

24 November 2022

Company Announcement No 103/2022



Summary of the extraordinary general meeting of Realkredit Danmark A/S





Today, Realkredit Danmark A/S held an extraordinary general meeting at 8 a.m. at Lersø Parkalle 100, DK-2100 København Ø with the following agenda:





Item 1 Proposal for election of Christian Bornfeld, Head of Personal Customers & FC Risk & Prevention at Danske Bank A/S, to the Board of Directors of the Company:



The proposal was adopted unanimously.





Item 2 Consideration of any proposals and issues from the Board of Directors or shareholders:



There was nothing in this paragraph.





Immediately thereafter, the Board of Directors met and constituted itself by appointing Christian Bornfeld as Chairman and Magnus Thor Agustsson as Vice Chairman for the Board of Directors.







The Executive Board





Please contact Helle Meineche, Head of Business Risk & Governance, on +45 21 55 87 42 if you have any questions.

Attachment