Correction: Azerion acquires AdPlay and strengthens Italian digital advertising foothold

Amsterdam, 24 November 2022 – Today, Azerion has announced the acquisition of AdPlay, an Italian based digital advertising platform. Together, the companies will provide advertisers with access to even larger audiences in Italy through exciting new formats and content like digital out of home and first look at highly relevant sports content. At the same time, publishing partners will benefit from the additional revenues and advertising formats Azerion will bring to them.



Umut Akpinar, co-CEO of Azerion, comments: “I am pleased to announce the acquisition of AdPlay and strengthen our advertising business in Italy. The AdPlay team is a perfect fit with our Azerion culture, and their local expertise and experience will add to our ability to help our Italian customers to get the results they need from their advertising budgets. I am also very excited to welcome AdPlay’s Italian partners to the Azerion platform and grow our business together with them as well as extending our connected TV and digital out of home reach in the local market.”



Azerion will integrate AdPlay’s digital cross-media solutions and campaign performance management, adding to its robust current offering in these areas. AdPlay exclusively represents some of the most relevant Italian publishers and has been pioneering the digital out of home market in Italy. Through this acquisition, Azerion will strengthen its position in Italy and increase its relevance as a partner that delivers easy, impactful and affordable access to large and diverse audiences through highly engaging content.



Additionally, AdPlay recently launched Veedly, a dedicated solution focused on the distribution of on-demand multimedia content from the world of sports. Veedly is already cooperating with various sports leagues.



The aggregated consideration is a combination of cash and shares. In total, 580,470 treasury shares were transferred to the selling shareholder. The transaction is effective as of 11th November 2022. AdPlay generated approximately €12 million gross revenue in 2021.



This announcement follows various previous acquisitions in 2022, as Azerion continues to execute on its growth strategy. So far this year, Azerion has acquired an estimated annualised revenue in the range of €100 million to €125 million for a total aggregated consideration (combination of cash and shares) in the range of €90 million to €100 million.







About Azerion

Azerion is a high-growth digital entertainment and media platform. As a content-driven, technology and data company, Azerion serves consumers, digital publishers, advertisers, and game creators globally. Azerion’s integrated platform provides technology solutions to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising for media buyers and sellers, supported by in-market sales and campaign management teams. Through our technology, content creators, digital publishers and advertisers work with Azerion to reach the millions of people across the globe that play Azerion’s games and view its distributed entertainment content to increase engagement, loyalty, and drive e-commerce.

Founded in 2014 by two Dutch entrepreneurs, Azerion has experienced rapid expansion driven by organic growth and strategic acquisitions. Azerion is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands and is a publicly traded company listed on Euronext Amsterdam. For more information visit: www.azerion.com.

About AdPlay



AdPlay is a tech media company focused on the development of proprietary solutions for Publishers and Brand advertisers. AdPlay Media Holding is a strategic partner for the implementation of digital transformation and innovation plans, through its owned technologies and tailored consulting services.



