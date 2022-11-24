Press release

English French

Following recent press articles and in the wake of the announcement made on July 4th , 2022 by Elior concerning the review of its strategic options, Derichebourg confirms, in this context and among all the options under consideration, the existence of discussions with Elior for the possible contribution of its Multiservices division.

To date, there is no certainty as to the outcome of these discussions and the conclusion of a firm agreement concerning this contribution.

In any event, Derichebourg confirms that it does not intend to file a takeover bid for Elior.

No further comment will be made until an agreement has been reached or discussions have been completed.

About Derichebourg

The Derichebourg Group is a major player working for companies and local authorities on an international scale. It offers a comprehensive and integrated range of services in two complementary business segments: environmental services (recycling, recovery, collection of household waste, urban cleaning, management of waste reception centers, etc.) and business services (cleaning, energy, temporary employment, aeronautics, etc.). The Group is present today in 10 countries, on 3 continents, and has approximately 41,300 employees worldwide. In 2021, the Derichebourg Group's revenue totaled 3.6 billion Euros. For more information: www.derichebourg.com

