Digital financial services company Wamo adds Shopify affiliation to its e-commerce clients in a one-of-a-kind solution

LONDON, Nov. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital financial services provider Wamo has affiliated with Canadian blue-chip business Shopify (SHOP) to provide their clients with an easy to set up solution that combines banking and e-commerce services at the same time.



This solution, developed in collaboration with e-commerce experts and organizations engaged in the innovation economy, represents a new era of how such platforms can operate together.

Yanki Onen, the company's CEO and founder, declared, "Our clients with e-commerce businesses and interests will now have sufficient instruments to assure their digital success."

Users of Wamo can now know whether funds are settling, when they will be ready for pickup, and when they can be spent, thanks to the new, completely transparent process.

This news comes in response to Wamo's disclosure last week that it has begun allowing customers to form UK-incorporated firms through its mobile app and website for a fee of 99,- GBP.

This one-of-a-kind e-commerce-focused combination gives Wamo customers quick access to an end-to-end combination for easily starting, managing, and expanding a digital business from a single location.

In the current environment, Wamo is one of the digital financial services platforms with the fastest growth.

In a recent funding round, the institution raised €1.75 million and made more than €350 million in sales in the first nine months of 2022.

The company, which has been in business since 2021, has amassed more than 3,000 clients and is on a strong growth trajectory for the ensuing twelve months.

With more than €500 million in transactions at year's end in 2022, it anticipates three times that amount in 2023.

Wamo currently serves clients in over 30 countries and is in its second year of business. It has offices in the UK and the EU.