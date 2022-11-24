Scar Treatment Market Size [2022-2029] | Industry Share, Revenue, Key Players, CAGR, Demand and Sales Forecast

Pune, India, Nov. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global scar treatment market size is set to gain traction owing to rapid investments in cell-based research. Fortune Business InsightsTM has presented this information in its report titled “Scar Treatment Market, 2022-2029”. Scar revision is a method used to make scars appear more natural by making them blend in with the surrounding skin tone and texture.

August 2019: The Naval Medical University in China discusses the possibility of using minced split-thickness skin grafts with Pelnac as an overlay that may be effective for the reconstruction of full-thickness skin defects.





The report exhaustive data on the scar treatment market industry. It covers segments like restraining and driving factors of the market, an overview of the R&D advancements in the scar treatment market. Furthermore, the report covers segments on the cumulative COVID-19 impact and key market players adopting several growth strategies like mergers and acquisitions to sustain through the incoming years.

The Increasing Demand for Aesthetic Appearances to Augment Market Growth

One of the major factors driving scar treatment product demand is people's growing concern about their aesthetic appearance. Road accidents, which can result in scars and other marks, are another important factor that contributes to market growth. Burn incidents have significantly increased over the years, and this is one of the primary reasons for the scar treatment market growth. However, the high cost of these new devices creates an affordability issue, which limits the global scar treatment market's growth, particularly in developing countries.





North America to Dominate the Global Market

The scar treatment market share is dominated by the region because of the high number of road accidents in North America. Rising disposable incomes, combined with increased spending on personal care products, will drive demand. The prevalence of skin disorders such as acne will benefit the growth of the regional industry.

A rise in the desire of the Latin American population to look beautiful and the high per capita expenditure on cosmetic procedures is expected to lead to rapid growth in the scar treatment market. Increased medical tourism for various cosmetic procedures would aid industry growth in the scar treatment market.

The Asia Pacific region is experiencing profitable growth, because of the presence of a huge population base with unfulfilled needs. Growing scar treatment awareness will also drive the industry’s growth in the region. Latin America, the Middle East & Africa are expected to grow during the forecast period, because of the expanded presence of prominent market players.

Key Players in the Market to Work on Inventing New Grafting Methods

Key players in the industry are focusing on inventing new methods of grafting and offering effective solutions in place of the traditional grafting methods. Merz Pharma, Sientra, Smith + Nephew, Lumeins, and others are some of the leading players in the industry.





On the basis of product, the market is divided into injectable, laser, topical, and others. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into stretch marks, contractures, hypertrophic and keloids, and others. On the basis of end-user, the market is fragmented into specialty clinics, hospitals, and others. Geographically, the market is classified into Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

Market Segmentation By Product Topical

Laser

Injectable

Others By Type Hypertrophic and Keloids

Contractures

Stretch Marks

Others By End User Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Others By Geography North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa





List of Key Players in the Global Market -

Smith + Nephew

Merz Pharma

Lumeins

Sientra Inc.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Mölnlycke Health Care AB

Cynosure

CCA Industries Inc.

Newmedical Technology Inc.

Suneva Medical





