High-Performance Textile Global Market Report 2022: Increasing Demand for Premium Cars and Adoption of Safety Features in the Automotive Industry Present Opportunities

The global high-performance textile market is projected to reach $26,081.1 million by 2031 from $9,604.4 million in 2021, growing at a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period 2022-2031. The growth in the global high-performance textile market is expected to be driven by increasing demand for advanced textiles offering excellent combinations of quality, functionality, and physical properties for innovative and diversified high-tech applications to cater to various end users and consumers. However, the high cost of production and scarcity of skilled labor are some key restraining factors for the market.

Market Lifecycle Stage

The global high-performance textile market is in a growing phase. New trends, such as the 3D technology in high-performance textiles, increasing demand for premium cars and adoption of safety features in the automotive industry, new product developments in protective clothing, and increasing awareness about sustainability are further expected to provide opportunities for the market to grow in the coming years.

Industrial Impact

With an increased worldwide focus on high functionality, quality, durability, and advanced specialty materials, the shift toward high-performance textiles in end-use industries is increasing, thereby creating demand for high-performance textiles. The shift is more prominent in the aerospace and defense industry in regions such as North America and Europe.

Market Segmentation



Segmentation 1: by End-Use Application

Aerospace and Defense

Automotive and Transportation

Sports

Energy

Chemical

Others

Segmentation 2: by Fiber Type

Aramid Fiber

Carbon Fiber

Glass Fiber

High Strength Polyethylene Fiber

Aromatic Polyester Fiber

Others

Segmentation 3: by Technology

Woven

Non-woven

Knitting

3D

Segmentation 4: by Region

North America - U.S., Canada, and Mexico

Europe - Germany, France, U.K., Italy, and Rest-of-Europe

China

Asia-Pacific and Japan - Japan, India, South Korea, and Rest-of-Asia Pacific and Japan

Rest-of-the-World - Middle East and Africa, and South America

Demand - Drivers and Limitations



The following are the demand drivers for the global high-performance textile market:

Advancement of High-Performance Textile in the Sports Industry

Technological Advancement in the Manufacturing of High-Performance Textile

Growing Demand for High-Performance Textile in Aerospace and Defense

The following are the challenges for the global high-performance textile market:

Less Availability of Efficient Labor or Professionals in the High- Performance Textile Market

High Cost of Production

Key Market Players

Arville

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Avient Corporation

Baltex

DuPont

Freudenberg Performance Materials

Hexcel Corporation

High Performance Textiles Pvt. Ltd.

Huvis Corp.

Kermel

Kolon Industries, Inc.

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

Performance Textiles

Porcher Industries

Toray Industries, Inc.

Cass Materials

Crosslink Composites, Inc.

Fabiosys Innovations

High Performance Textiles GmbH

Spintex Engineering Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:





1 Markets

2 Application

3 Products

4 Region

5 Markets- Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

6 Research Methodology

