High-Performance Textile Global Market Report 2022: Increasing Demand for Premium Cars and Adoption of Safety Features in the Automotive Industry Present Opportunities

Dublin, Nov. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "High-Performance Textile Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on End-Use Application, Fiber Type, Technology, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global high-performance textile market is projected to reach $26,081.1 million by 2031 from $9,604.4 million in 2021, growing at a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period 2022-2031. The growth in the global high-performance textile market is expected to be driven by increasing demand for advanced textiles offering excellent combinations of quality, functionality, and physical properties for innovative and diversified high-tech applications to cater to various end users and consumers. However, the high cost of production and scarcity of skilled labor are some key restraining factors for the market.
Market Lifecycle Stage
The global high-performance textile market is in a growing phase. New trends, such as the 3D technology in high-performance textiles, increasing demand for premium cars and adoption of safety features in the automotive industry, new product developments in protective clothing, and increasing awareness about sustainability are further expected to provide opportunities for the market to grow in the coming years.
Industrial Impact
With an increased worldwide focus on high functionality, quality, durability, and advanced specialty materials, the shift toward high-performance textiles in end-use industries is increasing, thereby creating demand for high-performance textiles. The shift is more prominent in the aerospace and defense industry in regions such as North America and Europe.
Market Segmentation
Segmentation 1: by End-Use Application
- Aerospace and Defense
- Automotive and Transportation
- Sports
- Energy
- Chemical
- Others
Segmentation 2: by Fiber Type
- Aramid Fiber
- Carbon Fiber
- Glass Fiber
- High Strength Polyethylene Fiber
- Aromatic Polyester Fiber
- Others
Segmentation 3: by Technology
- Woven
- Non-woven
- Knitting
- 3D
Segmentation 4: by Region
- North America - U.S., Canada, and Mexico
- Europe - Germany, France, U.K., Italy, and Rest-of-Europe
- China
- Asia-Pacific and Japan - Japan, India, South Korea, and Rest-of-Asia Pacific and Japan
- Rest-of-the-World - Middle East and Africa, and South America
Demand - Drivers and Limitations
The following are the demand drivers for the global high-performance textile market:
- Advancement of High-Performance Textile in the Sports Industry
- Technological Advancement in the Manufacturing of High-Performance Textile
- Growing Demand for High-Performance Textile in Aerospace and Defense
The following are the challenges for the global high-performance textile market:
- Less Availability of Efficient Labor or Professionals in the High- Performance Textile Market
- High Cost of Production
Key Market Players
- Arville
- Asahi Kasei Corporation
- Avient Corporation
- Baltex
- DuPont
- Freudenberg Performance Materials
- Hexcel Corporation
- High Performance Textiles Pvt. Ltd.
- Huvis Corp.
- Kermel
- Kolon Industries, Inc.
- Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.
- Performance Textiles
- Porcher Industries
- Toray Industries, Inc.
- Cass Materials
- Crosslink Composites, Inc.
- Fabiosys Innovations
- High Performance Textiles GmbH
- Spintex Engineering Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Markets
2 Application
3 Products
4 Region
5 Markets- Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles
6 Research Methodology
