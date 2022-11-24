Online Car Buying Market Size-> 2023 Top Companies report covers with CAGR of 11.7 to 2028, Industry Outlook | In-depth Analysis Business Opportunities and Demand

PUNE, Nov. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Online Car Buying Market" | No. of pages: 47|research report focus on overall information that can help to take decisions on current market situation.

The global online car buying market size is projected to grow by USD 101 billion from 2022 to 2028, registering a CAGR of 11.7 percent, according to a new report by Researcher.

Top Country data and analysis for United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Australia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia, etc. It also throws light on the progress of key regional Online Car Buying markets such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa

The global online car buying market is highly competitive. Key companies profiled in the report include Asbury Automotive Group Inc., AutoNation Inc., CarGurus Inc., Cars.com Inc, Cox Enterprises Inc., Group 1 Automotive Inc., Internet Brands Inc., Lithia Motors Inc., TrueCar Inc., Uxin Limited.

This industry report offers market estimates of the global market, followed by a detailed analysis of the vehicle type, propulsion type, category, and region. The global market data on online car buying can be segmented by vehicle type: hatchback, sedan, SUV, others. Online car buying market is further segmented by propulsion type: petrol, diesel, others. Based on category, the online car buying market is segmented into: pre-owned vehicle, new vehicle. On the basis of region, the online car buying market also can be divided into: Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Rest of the World (RoW).

North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE, Saudi Arabia, etc.)

Detailed TOC of Global Online Car Buying Market 2022 - Industry Briefing

Part 1. Summary

Part 2. Introduction

· Study period

· Geographical scope

· Market segmentation

Part 3. Online car buying market overview

Part 4. Market breakdown by vehicle type

· Hatchback

· Sedan

· SUV

· Others

Part 5. Market breakdown by propulsion type

· Petrol

· Diesel

· Others

Part 6. Market breakdown by category

· Pre-owned vehicle

· New vehicle

Part 7. Market breakdown by region

· Asia Pacific

· Europe

· North America

· Rest of the World (RoW)

Part 8. Key companies

· Asbury Automotive Group, Inc.

· AutoNation, Inc.

· CarGurus, Inc.

· Cars.com Inc

· Cox Enterprises, Inc.

· Group 1 Automotive, Inc.

· Internet Brands Inc.

· Lithia Motors, Inc.

· TrueCar, Inc.

· Uxin Limited

Part 9. Methodology

