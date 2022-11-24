Global Helicopters (Military, Civil and Commercial) Market Report 2022-2027 - Increasing Demand for Lightweight Helicopters to Drive the Market

Dublin, Nov. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Helicopters Market by Point of Sale, OEM-by Component & System, Type, Application (Military, Civil and Commercial), Number of Engines (Twin Engines, Single Engines) and Region; Aftermarket - by Component & System and Region- Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The helicopter market size is expected to grow from USD 30.6 billion in 2022 to USD 41.2 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.1%

The market for helicopters is driven by various factors, such as the increasing demand for lightweight helicopters and the replacement of aging military helicopters. However, delivery backlogs by major OEMs are limiting the overall growth of the market.

The OEM segment of point of sale is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the helicopters market from 2022 to 2027.

Based on point of sale, the OEM segment of the helicopters market is estimated to register the highest CAGR from 2022 to 2027. High demand for helicopters from commercial and military verticals is driving the growth of OEM segment of the helicopters market. The development of next-generation helicopters is another significant factor driving the growth of the OEM market.

The civil & commercial type of helicopters is estimated to account for the largest share of the helicopters market in 2022.

Based on type, the civil & commercial segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the helicopters market in 2022. In recent years, the demand for passenger transport, utility missions, and corporate transport has increased significantly.

Additionally, the demand for emergency medical services is increasing by the medical support & services sector. These are the driving factors that are leading to the increasing adoption of civil & commercial helicopters in the helicopters market.

North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the helicopter market in 2022.

North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the helicopter market in 2022. The aviation and aerospace sectors in the region are growing steadily.

This has consequently created a significant demand for helicopters. The growth of the helicopter market in this region is driven by factors such as the increased use of helicopters in the defense sector, largest helicopter fleet size, and the presence of major OEMs.

Competitive landscape

Key players in the helicopters market are Airbus Helicopters SAS (France), Bell Helicopters (US), The Boeing Company (US), Leonardo S.p.A. (Italy), Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), Russian Helicopters, JSC (Russia), and Kawasaki Heavy Industries (Japan), among others.

