Global Hospital Workforce Scheduling & Support Solutions Market Report 2022: Future Growth Potential Led by Continued Personnel Shortage and Rising Demand for Hospital Efficiency

This study covers scheduling solutions and logistics robots as 2 major segments that can help alleviate clinician burnout effectively and directly.

It discusses the evolution of these solutions, challenges to overcome for their growth, the regional spread of solutions and differences, and potential growth directions, with revenue forecasts and growth opportunities.

Hospital workers are reeling under the pressure of the pandemic; burnout and long-standing problems resulted in some staff members permanently leaving the healthcare workforce, exacerbating the shortage.

Others are switching jobs and opting for higher pay, making healthcare staff recruitment and retention a major challenge for hospitals, operationally and financially.



Hospitals use several strategies to retain clinical staff, including various perks, and many existing technology solutions can alleviate workloads and help reduce burnout. Technology solutions include workforce management tools, such as scheduling solutions, for better staffing.

Hospitals implement communication, collaboration, case management, and digital ambient scribing tools to increase work efficiency. In addition, they use virtual care or automation solutions, such as patient room automation and hospital logistics robots (service robots in the robotics industry), to delegate tasks or spread the workload.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Hospital Workforce Scheduling & Support Solutions

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Environment

Clinician Burnouts: A Global Challenge

Technology Solutions to Help Tackle Burnout

Recent Developments to Further Efficiency Tools & Value Propositions

Scheduling Solutions Evolution, 2010-2030

Evolving Maturity of Scheduling Solutions

Types of Vendors with Scheduling Solutions

Regional Distribution of Scheduling Solutions

Technical Robot Types and Healthcare Applications

Benefits of Hospital Logistics Robots

Regional Distribution of Hospital Logistics Robots

Attractive Countries to Target with Robotics Solutions

Challenges with Hospital Logistics Robots

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Key Competitors

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Competitive Environment Analysis

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Scheduling Solutions

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Hospital Logistics Robots

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis

6. Spotlight

Scheduling Solutions: QGenda LLC

Hospital Logistics Robots: Diligent Robotics

Workforce Support & Operational Efficiency: Samsung Medical Center, South Korea

7. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Workload Prediction and Management

Growth Opportunity 2: Smart Hospital Initiatives

Growth Opportunity 3: Metaverse and/or Remote Training Solutions

Growth Opportunity 4: Scale Up with Acquisitions

Growth Opportunity 5: Comprehensive Hospital Logistics Robot Solution Portfolio

8. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n60x38




