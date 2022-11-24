Electroporation Instruments Market is projected to reach USD 425 Mn by 2029, with growth at a CAGR of 6.2% over the forecast period 2022-2029

ENTERPRISE, Nevada, Nov. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electroporation Instruments Market Size Share Growth Insights:

According to the research report published by DataM Intelligence, the global Electroporation Instruments market size was valued at USD 265 Mn in 2021, it is projected to reach USD 425 Mn by 2029, with growth at a CAGR of 6.2% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

An external electric field, which can outperform the cell membrane capacitance, may induce a temporary but reversible disruption in cell membrane permeability. This temporary state of the membrane allows the translocation of different molecules into the cell. Providing the ability to modify host cells’ genetic content enables the broad application of this process in oncology, microbiology, biochemistry, public health, surgery, and other non-communicable diseases, promoting the market growth.

Transfection is a largely employed laboratory cell culture technique for introducing foreign nucleic acids into cells, a powerful analytical tool that studies gene functions and gene products in cells. Electroporation is the process of transfection by using high-voltage electric shocks to create pores so that different molecules can be introduced into cells.

Electroporation Instruments Market Drivers:

The increasing cases of chronic diseases such as cancer, HIV and others will propel the electroporation instrument market growth during the forecast period. Such as according to the World Health Organization report 2020, cancer was the leading cause of death worldwide, accounting for around ten million deaths in 2020 worldwide





In terms of new cancer cases worldwide, the most common were: 2.26 million cases of breast cancer, 2.21 million cases of lung cancer, 1.4 million cases of prostate cancer, 1.20 million cases of skin cancer, 1.93 million cases of coon & rectum cancer, and 1.09 million cases of stomach cancer. According to the American Cancer Society 2020 report, around 1.8 million new cancer cases were diagnosed, and 606,520 deaths by cancer in the U.S. in 2020 were reported.

Electroporation Instruments Market Restraints:

However, the lack of skilled professionals, the high cost of electroporation instruments and stringent government regulations are anticipated to restrain the growth of the global electroporation instruments market over the forecast period.





For instance, according to the data published in Inverse Journal 2020, on average, the electroporation instrument costs around US$ 3,000 to US$ 11,000.

Electroporation Instruments Market Opportunities

Researchers today are increasing the employment of various technologically advanced procedures in gene editing for curating targeted sequence-specific alternations across the DNA. Clustered, regularly-interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), CRISPR-associated (Cas) proteins and transcription activator-like effector nucleases (TALENs) are examples of a few advanced gene editing technologies. An increase in similar R&D activities is predicted to provide increased opportunities to adopt electroporation instruments during the forecasted years (2022-2029).

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Covid-19 is an unprecedented threat that has significantly impacted the global electroporation market as, during the pandemic, the research activities for the development of diagnostic tools and treatment were increased. Most vaccine and drug delivery research were gene therapy related, which increased the demand for electroporation. For instance, a clinical study (NCT05102643) for evaluation of safety & immunogenicity of SARS-CoV-2 DNA vaccine intramuscular delivery followed by Electroporation for COVID-19 sponsored by the University of Hong Kong collaborated with Immuno Cure 3 Limited and estimated to be finished by December 2022.

Recent Developments in the Industry:

In April 2022, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., an American supplier of scientific instrumentation, reagents, consumables, and software services, launched its Gibco CTS Xenon Electroporation System. In June 2020, MaxCyte, a company involved in clinical-stage cell-based medicines and life sciences globally, introduced the R-1000 cuvette, which can process up to one mL or 200 million cells with more versatility for companies involved in developing cell therapy drugs, as well as those advancing early drug discovery. These new cuvette designs can be used across the entire range of MaxCyte's electroporation instrumentation.

Electroporation Instruments Market Electroporation Instruments Market Segmentation:

As per the research analysis, the global Electroporation Instruments market is segmented by product into Total Electroporation Systems, Eukaryotic Electroporation Systems, and Microbial Electroporation Systems. By Application into Protein Production, Bio-Medical Research, and Therapeutic Delivery.

Based on the technology, Eukaryotic Electroporation Systems is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of YY% during the forecast period (2022-2029). The Eukaryotic Electroporation Systems segment accounted for the largest market share of YY% of the global Electroporation Instruments market in 2020. Electroporation is a standard method used to transfect eukaryotic cells. Gene delivery with this method is employed to either stably or transiently transfect cells to study protein expression, to temporarily knockout or "silence" genes, or to stably integrate the gene into the cell's genome for long-term expression of a protein. The increased research and development activities on protein expression and related treatment approaches are boosting the growth of the Eukaryotic Electroporation Systems segment. Based on the Application, Therapeutic Delivery accounted for the largest market share of around YY% in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of YY% during the forecast period (2022-2029). Owing to the benefits of Electroporation for transdermal drug delivery as transdermal drug delivery provides an attractive alternative to the conventional drug delivery methods of oral administration and injection. But the subcutaneous layer creates a major hurdle to most water-soluble and hydrophobic drugs. It contributes the major portion of the electric resistance of the skin, which can be overcome with Electroporation, as it transiently permeabilizes the skin, facilitating drug transport.

Geographical Classification:

The global Electroporation Instruments market is segmented into regions including North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

North America Electroporation Instruments Market:

The North American region holds the dominant share of about YY% in 2020. This region's dominance is due to a higher prevalence of chronic diseases and the presence of the most advanced and robust healthcare infrastructure. The dominance of this region is also due to high research and development investments and funding by the key market players.

Asia-Pacific Electroporation Instruments Market:

The market in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow by showcasing a significant CAGR owing to the rising population in this region. For instance, according to the United Nations Census, Asia-Pacific holds 60% of the global population and has the two most Populus countries, India and China.

Europe Electroporation Instruments Market:

The European market is expected to grow by showcasing a high CAGR owing to the rising investments in this region for research and development activities. For instance, in April 2022, The European Investment Bank (EIB) provided €15 million in funding to IRBM SpA to expand its research into coronavirus and other infectious diseases.

Electroporation Instruments Market Electroporation Instruments Market Competitive Analysis:

The Electroporation Instruments market is highly competitive with the presence of major players and small emerging players. In the Electroporation Instruments market, companies, healthcare insurance providers, and hospitals all are emerging at a steady pace with competitive Electroporation Instruments. Key players compete on the basis of aggressive pricing, features, convenient use, technology upgrades, and marketing strategies. The market players are adopting various key strategies such as collaborations, partnerships, acquisitions, and product launches to expand their presence.

Electroporation Instruments Market Major Companies:

BEX Co. Ltd

Celetrix LLC

Merck KGaA

Eppendorf AG

Harvard Bioscience Inc. (BTX)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc

Bio-Rad Laboratories

MaxCyte Inc.

Lonza Group, and Mirus Bio LLC

Guangzhou Tingmay Beauty Equipment Co., Ltd

ALLFOND INDUSTRIAL LIMITED

Shanghai Apolo Medical Technology Co., Ltd

