Global Remote Patient Monitoring Market Analysis Report 2022-2027: Breakdown by Chronic Care, Transitional Care, and Critical Care Remote Patient Monitoring

Dublin, Nov. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Remote Patient Monitoring Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research service explores these changes, calculates the current size of the market, and offers predictions about remote patient monitoring over the next 5 years.
Artificial intelligence, interoperability, and transitional/home care are the three areas that represent significant growth opportunities.
Remote patient monitoring is a vital part of patient care, particularly in the treatment of chronic medical conditions, such as diabetes, hypertension, and epilepsy.
Technological advances in the RPM space are significant. More reliable connectivity, device interoperability, and smaller, more accurate devices that measure multiple biometrics have made RPM more attractive to patients and clinicians alike.
Following the COVID-19 pandemic, the uptake of clinical technologies, such as EMR and virtual care, has intensified and pushed funders to develop fee codes and policies to pay for remote monitoring services. This rapid and unexpected growth has changed the outlook of the remote patient monitoring market.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- RPM Snapshot
- RPM Segmentation
- Summary of Opportunity Value
- Chronic Care
- Critical Care
- Transitional Care
- RPM Segmentation - Products and Services
- Devices
- Platforms, Software, and AI
- Services
- Connected Technologies
- Key Competitors
- Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Growth Drivers and Restraints Analysis
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Use Case
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Forecast Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- Revenue Share
- Revenue Share Analysis
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Remote Patient Monitoring for Chronic Care
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Forecast Analysis
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Remote Patient Monitoring for Transitional Care
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Forecast Analysis
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Critical Care Remote Patient Monitoring
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Forecast Analysis
6. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: AI for Continuous RPM Datasets
- Growth Opportunity 2: Interoperability
- Growth Opportunity 3: Transitional and Home Care
7. Next Steps
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gsndig