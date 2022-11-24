Global Breach and Attack Simulation Market Report 2022-2026: Expansion to New Markets to Drive Additional Revenue Growth and Gain Early-mover Advantage

Dublin, Nov. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Breach and Attack Simulation Market, Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global breach and attack simulation market forecasts are presented for revenue, business size, region, and industry vertical. The base year for the study is 2021, and the forecast period 2022-2026.
Cyberadversaries use sophisticated technologies to launch advanced and targeted attacks against organizations. As a result, organizations must proactively identify security blind spots to prevent significant damage.
At the same time, security control validation takes time when organizations resort to traditional methodologies such as penetration testing, red team exercises, or vulnerability management. Too many alerts, point-in-time snapshots of security posture, lack of actionable insights, and limited coverage of attack surface are a few shortcomings of existing methodologies.
Breach and attack simulation (BAS) tools help enterprises test their security resiliency by running simulations of attacks on IT infrastructure. BAS tools provide a well-rounded, continuous, and automated assessment of organizations' security posture. This study offers a detailed exploration of this topic.
Key Issues Addressed:
- What is breach and attack simulation? Why is it important?
- What are the products/concepts/use cases available in the market today? Who are the vendors operating in this market?
- What is the current addressable market size? How is it expected to change during the forecast period? What are the factors influencing market growth rates?
- How do market dynamics differ across regions, verticals, and customer business sizes?
- What are the growth opportunities for vendors and distributors in this market?
- What are the best practices businesses that implement BAS solutions should follow?
Industry vertical segmentation:
- Banking, finance services, and insurance (BFSI)
- Manufacturing
- Technology
- Healthcare
- Public sector
- Retail & consumer goods
- Logistics & transport
- Energy & utilities
- Telecommunications
- Others (includes education, non-profit organizations, and travel & hospitality)
Study insights included:
- Market dynamics
- Market trends
- Growth forecasts
- Competitor analysis and key vendor profiles
- Insights for CISOs
- Growth opportunities
