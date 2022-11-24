NFTs and the Virtual Economy Research Study 2022: A Disruptive Technology Innovation that Serves as the Foundation for the Multibillion-Dollar Virtual Economy

Dublin, Nov. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "NFTs and the Virtual Economy" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Non-fungible Tokens (NFTs) refer to unique and distinguishable digital assets stored on a distributed ledger/blockchain. Following the emergence of the bitcoin digital currency in early 2009, "colored coins" were coined by Yoni Assia in 2012; these were small parts of bitcoins that represented assets, primarily digital collectibles, and were the predecessor to NFTs.

In 2017, John Watkinson and Matt Hall created CryptoPunks, 24x24 pixel characters that exist on an Ethereum blockchain. Only 10,000 such characters with unique appearances were created, leading to tremendous buzz amongst a community of crypto users who treated ownership as a badge of honor.

This served as an inspiration for NFTs, which has now become a potentially lucrative technology, creating value for businesses across the globe.

Key Issues Addressed:

What is an NFT? What are the defining characteristics of NFTs?

How are NFTs differentiated from cryptocurrencies?

What are some of the key market highlights for NFTs to date?

What are the essential NFT growth drivers and restraints?

What is the technology behind NFTs? What are the technologies that make up an NFT marketplace?

What are the key criteria for choosing an NFT platform?

What are the most popular blockchain platforms available today for NFTs?

How is digital content distributed by NFTs stored?

How has the market performed in the last 3 years? What are the key performance indicators?

Which application areas are most impacted by NFTs? What are the emerging use cases?

What are the primary growth opportunities in the NFTs for ecosystem stakeholders?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Non-fungible Token (NFT) Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Research Scope

Glossary

3. Introduction to NFTs

NFTs - An Overview

Comparison between NFTs and Cryptocurrency

Market Highlights

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

4. The NFT Tech Stack

The Technology Behind NFTs

NFT Marketplace Technology Stack

Types of NFT Marketplaces

Criteria for Choosing an NFT Platform

Comparison Between PoW and PoS Consensus Mechanisms

NFT Blockchain Platforms

Storing Digital Assets

Comparison of ERC Standards

5. The NFT Ecosystem

NFT Performance Analysis, Calendar Year (CY) 2019-CY 2021

NFT Applications: Ecosystem

NFT Applications: Art

NFT Applications: Collectibles

NFT Applications: Gaming

NFT Applications: Others

Popular NFT Marketplaces: OpenSea

Popular NFT Marketplaces: Rarible

Popular NFT Marketplaces: Others

6. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: To Grow Beyond Digital Artworks

Growth Opportunity 2: Sustainability of NFTs

Growth Opportunity 3: New Business Models

Growth Opportunity 4: Shaping Digital Communities

Growth Opportunity 5: Smart NFTs are a New Frontier

Companies Mentioned

OpenSea

Rarible

