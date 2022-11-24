China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan Textile and Apparel Trade and Production Trends Report 2022: Exports to USA, EU, Other Asian Markets, Domestic Sales, Imports, Strategy and Outlook

Dublin, Nov. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Textile and Apparel Trade and Production Trends: China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan, 2022" report from Textiles Intelligence Ltd. has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This latest edition of our flagship series of reports contains statistical data, information and insight into the textile and apparel industries in East Asia.

In particular, it identifies important trends and includes information on: textile and clothing production; textile and clothing imports by importing country and supplying country; and textile and clothing exports by exporting country and destination country.

Also, it discusses industry strategy and provides an outlook for the future. The report presents a wealth of information and is essential for anyone who is considering sourcing from, selling to or investing in China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan, and their export markets. China continued to be the world's largest producer and exporter of textiles and clothing in 2021.

Furthermore, clothing exports from the country rose during the year but textile exports declined. In Hong Kong domestic exports and re-exports of textiles and clothing rose following several successive years of decline. Also, there were rises in textile and clothing exports from Japan, South Korea and Taiwan

. In Japan there was an increase in textile production but clothing production declined, and in South Korea and Taiwan there were increases in textile production and clothing production.

Key Topics Covered:

SUMMARY

CHINA

Exports

Export markets

Exports from China to the USA

Exports from China to the EU

Exports from China to Japan

Exports from China to Vietnam

Exports from China to South Korea

Exports from China to other markets

Production

Domestic retail sales

Strategy and outlook

HONG KONG

Exports and re-exports

Export markets

Exports from Hong Kong to China

Exports from Hong Kong to the USA

Exports from Hong Kong to the EU

Exports from Hong Kong to other markets

Imports

Production

Strategy and outlook

JAPAN

Exports

Export markets

Exports from Japan to China

Exports from Japan to other Asian markets

Exports from Japan to the USA

Exports from Japan to the EU

Domestic sales

Production

Imports

Strategy and outlook

SOUTH KOREA

Exports

Export markets

Exports from South Korea to Vietnam

Exports from South Korea to China

Exports from South Korea to the USA

Exports from South Korea to the EU

Exports from South Korea to other markets

Production

Strategy and outlook

TAIWAN

Exports

Export markets

Exports from Taiwan to Vietnam

Exports from Taiwan to China

Exports from Taiwan to the USA

Exports from Taiwan to Indonesia

Exports from Taiwan to Cambodia

Exports from Taiwan to Hong Kong

Exports from Taiwan to the EU

Production

Strategy and outlook

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r0305b



