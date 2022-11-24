China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan Textile and Apparel Trade and Production Trends Report 2022: Exports to USA, EU, Other Asian Markets, Domestic Sales, Imports, Strategy and Outlook

Dublin, Nov. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Textile and Apparel Trade and Production Trends: China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan, 2022" report from Textiles Intelligence Ltd. has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This latest edition of our flagship series of reports contains statistical data, information and insight into the textile and apparel industries in East Asia.
In particular, it identifies important trends and includes information on: textile and clothing production; textile and clothing imports by importing country and supplying country; and textile and clothing exports by exporting country and destination country.
Also, it discusses industry strategy and provides an outlook for the future. The report presents a wealth of information and is essential for anyone who is considering sourcing from, selling to or investing in China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan, and their export markets. China continued to be the world's largest producer and exporter of textiles and clothing in 2021.
Furthermore, clothing exports from the country rose during the year but textile exports declined. In Hong Kong domestic exports and re-exports of textiles and clothing rose following several successive years of decline. Also, there were rises in textile and clothing exports from Japan, South Korea and Taiwan
. In Japan there was an increase in textile production but clothing production declined, and in South Korea and Taiwan there were increases in textile production and clothing production.
Key Topics Covered:
SUMMARY
CHINA
Exports
- Export markets
- Exports from China to the USA
- Exports from China to the EU
- Exports from China to Japan
- Exports from China to Vietnam
- Exports from China to South Korea
- Exports from China to other markets
- Production
- Domestic retail sales
- Strategy and outlook
HONG KONG
- Exports and re-exports
- Export markets
- Exports from Hong Kong to China
- Exports from Hong Kong to the USA
- Exports from Hong Kong to the EU
- Exports from Hong Kong to other markets
- Imports
- Production
- Strategy and outlook
JAPAN
- Exports
- Export markets
- Exports from Japan to China
- Exports from Japan to other Asian markets
- Exports from Japan to the USA
- Exports from Japan to the EU
- Domestic sales
- Production
- Imports
- Strategy and outlook
SOUTH KOREA
- Exports
- Export markets
- Exports from South Korea to Vietnam
- Exports from South Korea to China
- Exports from South Korea to the USA
- Exports from South Korea to the EU
- Exports from South Korea to other markets
- Production
- Strategy and outlook
TAIWAN
- Exports
- Export markets
- Exports from Taiwan to Vietnam
- Exports from Taiwan to China
- Exports from Taiwan to the USA
- Exports from Taiwan to Indonesia
- Exports from Taiwan to Cambodia
- Exports from Taiwan to Hong Kong
- Exports from Taiwan to the EU
- Production
- Strategy and outlook
