Europe Precision Diagnostics Market Report 2022: Era of Personalised Medicine Dawns, Fueling Sector Growth

The precision diagnostics market in Europe is expected to grow from US$ 23,317.64 million in 2022 to US$ 48,500.85 million by 2028. It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.0% from 2022 to 2028.



Healthcare is entering the era of personalized approaches, with treatment tailored to precise disease patterns. Advanced-stage disease diagnosis has lower survival rates, higher treatment morbidity, and higher healthcare costs. As the first step in personalized medicine, diagnosis aims to characterize diseases based on patient-specific information and detect and prevent diseases as early as possible. For example, the 5-year survival rate for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) is expected to increase to over 90% for patients diagnosed at the earliest stage, compared to only 10% at the metastatic stage.



Precision diagnostics assists in providing a precise and timely explanation of a patient's health problem, allowing treatment to be delivered promptly. There is a greater demand for personalized medicine due to advancements in genomics research and biomarkers due to the efficiency and target-specific nature of personalized medicine with better patient outcomes. The growing demand for personalized medicine and treatment procedures is surging the need for diagnostic products, as it allows medical professionals to diagnose patients and solve health problems accurately.



Personalized therapy is available to patients with an understanding of the molecular basis of diseases. It is gaining popularity, where genetic testing and genome sequencing are essential tools to understand disease molecular basis. Advances in new diagnostic tools that allow for even greater precision are advancing further. In addition, many genetic disorders are screened for in European countries, as early detection of these diseases prevents the onset of symptoms or reduces disease severity. For example, the sudden increase in COVID-19 pandemic cases accelerated the need for effective diagnostic procedures and products.



Diagnostic testing was the backbone of the COVID-19 response, supporting containment efforts to reduce the cases, and accelerating the uptake of diagnosing solutions to provide patients with early treatment. Therefore, the increasing demand for the early diagnosis of diseases through precision diagnostic tests is driving the market.



Europe Precision Diagnostics Market Segmentation



The Europe precision diagnostics market is segmented by type, application, end user, and country.

Based on type, the market is segmented into genetic tests, esoteric tests, and others. The genetic tests segment dominated the market in 2022.

Based on application, the market is fragmented into oncology, cardiology, immunology, respiratory diseases, and others. The oncology segment dominated the market in 2022.

Based on end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, clinical laboratories, home care, and others. The clinical laboratories segment dominated the market in 2022.

Based on country, the market is segmented into Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and the rest of Europe. Further, Germany dominated the market in 2022.

Market Dynamics

Key Market Drivers

Growing Demand for Personalized Medicine

Rising Application in Oncology and Other Disorders

Market Restraints

High Investments Involved in the R&D of Precision Medicine and Diagnostic Kits

Market Opportunities

Growing Advancement In Digital Solutions

Future Trends

Usage of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning in Precision Diagnostics

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 149 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $23317.64 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $48500.85 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.0% Regions Covered Europe



