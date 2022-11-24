Antifog Additives Global Market Report 2022: Growing Demand for Processed and Prepackaged Foods Fuels Sector

Dublin, Nov. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Antifog Additives Market By Type, By Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global antifog additives market was valued at $397.2 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $619.8 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2021 to 2030.



Antifog additives are generally non-ionic surfactants that prevent water condensation in small droplets. The fresh food is packed and items are placed in refrigerators and due to temperature variations fog tend to accumulate on packed food products. Thus, in order to overcome fogging of refrigerated food products antifog additives are employed extensively. It is widely used in the production of polymer films for inducing the antifogging property in them. It has a wide range of applications in various end-use industries, such as agriculture, food and packing, plastic industry, and others.



Rise in global population, rapid shift towards sedentary lifestyle, and growing demand for processed and packaged food have surged the demand for antifog additives films. These films are widely used in the packaging of foods for maintaining the aesthetic look and transparency of food items and also helps in increasing the shelf life of food. Owing to such factors, the market is expected to grow during forecast period.



However, the lack of skilled labor and lack of norms and protocol regarding use of antifog additive chemicals in the plastic manufacturing industry such as glycerol ester, polyglycerol ester, sorbitan ester, and others, are expected to hamper the market growth. Furthermore, stringent government rules and regulation governing the use of antifog chemicals in the food & beverages industry have hampered the market growth. These factors together may negatively impact the antifog additives market.



Nonetheless, low price of antifog additives production, as well as the simple availability of low-cost labor and raw materials, are speeding up the antifog additives sales, resulting in increased global business. Furthermore, favorable demographic and socioeconomic variables, including population expansion, urbanization, and improvement in standard of living, as well as considerable advances in commercial sectors, are expected to boost the global antifog additives market.



The antifog additives market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and region. On the basis of type, the market is categorized into sorbitan ester, glycerol ester, polyglycerol esters, glycerol monooleate, and others. On the basis of application, it is divided into food packaging and agriculture. Region-wise, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the antifog additives market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing antifog additives market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the antifog additives market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global antifog additives market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Key Market Segments

By Type

Sorbitan Ester

Glycerol Ester

Polyglycerol Ester

Glycerol Monooleate

Others

By Application

Food Packaging

Agriculture

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

Key Market Players

Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

Avient

BASF SE

ChemPoint

Clariant AG

Corbion N.V.

Croda International Plc

DuPont

Eastman Chemical Compnay

Emery Oleochemicals

Evonik Industries

Foreverest Resources Ltd.

Lipotype

Merk KGaA

PCC Chemax Inc.

Key Findings of the Study

The glycerol monooleate segment is estimated to display the highest growth rate, in terms of revenue, registering a CAGR of 4.3% from 2022 to 2031.

The agriculture segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific garnered the highest share of 35% in 2021, in terms of revenue, growing at a CAGR of 5.2%.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW



CHAPTER 4: ANTIFOG ADDITIVES MARKET, BY TYPE



CHAPTER 5: ANTIFOG ADDITIVES MARKET, BY APPLICATION



CHAPTER 6: ANTIFOG ADDITIVES MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 7: COMPANY LANDSCAPE



CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES



