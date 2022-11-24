Global Ampoules and Vials Market Report 2022: Key Players Schott, Nipro, Thermo Fisher and More Drive 5.9% Annual Growth

Dublin, Nov. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Ampoules and Vials Market - Forecasts from 2022 to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Ampoules and Vials Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.90% over the forecasted period of 2020-2027.



The market growth for these storage solutions is driven by the robust growth of the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries in many regions across the globe. The increasing global population, and the changing lifestyles of people, are together shaping the burden of diseases on many governments. As societies in the east continue to be influenced by the West's cultures, the uptake of unhealthy lifestyles by people is increasing.

The growing geriatric population in many countries also adds to the burden of diseases on many governments. As the incidence and prevalence of diseases continue to increase, the demand for drugs increases. Since many drugs are very sensitive to changes in environmental conditions, they need to be stored in specialized containers that can protect their integrity and characteristics. This increases the demand for ampoules and vials, thus propelling the market growth. Demand for these containers is also being driven by the increasing need among drug manufacturers and healthcare providers to store drugs efficiently.

Vials and ampoules allow easier storage of liquids and powders than bigger bottles or containers. This has contributed significantly to the growing demand for these containers, thus boosting their market growth. Apart from this, vials have found numerous applications in the cosmetics sector. Perfume vials have been in style trend for a fairly long time, and these continue to hold significant traction among end-users. Growing manufacturing of fragrances in many countries is driving the sales of vials in those countries since vials remain the preferred storage solution for fragrance samples because they ensure the integrity of samples while also making storage more efficient. As long as the growth of perfume manufacturing remains strong good, the sales of vials will also continue to grow, thus contributing to the market growth.



