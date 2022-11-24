New York, Nov. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Dietary Supplements Market" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06365052/?utm_source=GNW





As a result, vitamin supplements held the greatest share of the market in 2021, of roughly 31%. This was also due to a lack of vital vitamins in the population, for instance, vitamins A, B, C, and E. As a result, people are increasingly turning to supplements to meet their daily vitamin requirements.



Key Findings of Dietary Supplements Market Report

• In 2021, APAC dominated the market, accounting for 45.8% of the total revenue. The dietary supplements market is growing in the region as a consequence of the expanding consumer health awareness, increasing understanding of supplements, and rising expenditure on health-enhancing goods, as a result of the rising per capita income.



• The U.S. has also emerged as a prominent consumer of such products owing to the increasing consumer buying power, growing interest in preventative healthcare, aging population, and widening knowledge of achieving wellness via nutrition.



• Thus, Persona Nutrition, a tailored vitamin program, debuted a chewable gummy vitamin packet for the entire family in April 2021. This vitamin pack is intended to help with relaxation, attention improvement, immunological health, and general wellness.



• Furthermore, in February 2022, Amway India launched Nutrilite, a nutrition supplement with tasty candies and mouth-dissolving jelly strips.



• Based on form, the tablet category accounted for the greatest revenue share in the dietary supplements market in 2021. This was owing to an increase in the use of vitamins in the tablet form due to the optimum dose form, lower cost, ease of availability, longer shelf life, and convenience of such products.



• Moreover, the liquid category is predicted to advance at the highest CAGR over the projection period, of 11.3%. This would be because nutrients from liquids are easier to absorb by the body and have higher bioavailability, and it is easier to promote the relationship between nutrition and liquid supplements.



Consumers in all regions are becoming health-conscious, which is fueling the market growth. Elderly individuals are focused on nutritional supplements particularly matched to their needs, to retain excellent health and quality of life. Aging produces physiological, psychological, and social changes in a person, all of which affect their nutritional and dietary choices.



Major companies are actively participating in product launches to obtain a larger dietary supplements market share and make their product portfolios stronger. These companies are Plantafood Medical GmBH, Danisco, Pfizer Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Bayer AG, Herbalife Nutrition, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Nu Skin Enterprises, Nutraceutics, Amway Corp, Nestle, and Carlyle Group.

