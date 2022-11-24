New York, Nov. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Non-Surgical Skin Tightening Market" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06365050/?utm_source=GNW

Therefore, companies offering these solutions have been vastly involved in product launches and in achieving regulatory approvals. Major companies in the market include Merz Pharma GmbH & Co KGaA, Cutera Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Sisram Medical Ltd., Lumenis Be Ltd., and Cynosure.



As noticeable, more women prefer this technique than men, with men also considering it for appearance enhancement. For instance, in 2020, 10.4 million non-surgical procedures, which were 92% of the total, were performed on females, as per the Plastic Surgery Statistics Report. In addition, the highly developed healthcare facilities and advanced technology are lifting the market size.



Key Findings of Non-Surgical Skin Tightening Market Report

• According to an article published by the Baylor College of Medicine, 11% of the women were more interested in non-surgical cosmetic procedures, and the volume of virtual consultations for cosmetic procedures rose by about 64% among surgeons during the COVID-19 pandemic in the U.S.



• The RF-based non-surgical skin tightening market accounted for the dominant share, of around 35%, in 2021. Moreover, this tendency is expected to persist in the near future as these procedures help treat wrinkles and fine lines, fight against sun damage, and achieve body and face contouring and face slimming.



• Home-use aesthetic devices’ demand is increasing rapidly as they leave no scars and are less painful. These devices are better than the surgical procedures opted for skin tightening, simple, and cost-effective, which is why they offer excellent growth opportunity to players.



• The age group of 35–65 showed the greatest interest in this technique, contributing approximately $900 million to the non-surgical skin tightening market in 2021.



• The main problem faced in the age group of 60 and older is loose skin on the neck, body, and face, wherefore these people are undergoing skin tightening treatments. As per the Plastic Surgery Statistics Report 2020, the total number of non-surgical cosmetic procedures executed on individuals in the age group of 40–54 years was approximately 5.4 million.



• In March 2021, Bausch Health Companies Inc. and its Solta Medical business declared the U.S. launch of the Brilliant Touch laser + Clear. This device provides a more-comprehensive and customized treatment protocol for all skin types and age groups, with a combination of two wavelengths.



Moreover, the below 35 years category is expected to grow over 7% non-surgical skin tightening market CAGR in the near future. People in their 20s experience sun damage, dullness, and fatigued appearance, which, combined with the rising influence of social media, has made them more conscious of their appearance. Additionally, they have a vibrant social, which is making them take measures to maintain their looks.



Hence, skin tightening techniques accounted for 1.4% of the total cosmetic minimally invasive procedures, according to the Plastic Surgery Statistics Report 2020. The expenditure on non-invasive procedures for skin tightening in the U.S. alone in 2020 was around $462,988,577. Additionally, the anticipation of better outcomes of the procedures from pr

