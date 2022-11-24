Global Electrified Road for Electric Vehicle Charging Market Report 2022: Featuring Siemens, Scania, Elonroad, Vattenfall & Sytner Group

Dublin, Nov. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electrified Road for Electric Vehicle Charging Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global electrified road for electric vehicle charging market is anticipated to register growth at a robust rate in the forecast period, 2023-2027. The market growth can be attributed to the increased focus of government on building electrified roads to reduce the requirement of installing new electric vehicle charging infrastructure to boost the adoption of electric cars. As carbon emissions levels are rising at a substantial rate, government agencies across the world are enforcing regulations to cut the greenhouse gas emissions by promoting electrification in their countries.

With the growing adoption of electric vehicles, the carbon emissions can be lowered significantly. Hence, government incentives on the purchase of electric vehicles, decreased vehicle prices, enhanced vehicle range and capabilities, and growing awareness among consumers regarding vehicular pollution are contributing to the rapid adoption of electric vehicles across the world. However, electric vehicle charging remains a key concern for the users.

Therefore, now electrified roads are being built to solve the problem of lack of public electric vehicle charging infrastructure, one of the major reasons restricting electric vehicle adoption. Electrified road for electric vehicle charging is an innovative method aimed at recharging the batteries of cars and trucks when they are on the move. The electric highways can make charging faster and travel longer for electric vehicle drivers. Electric road system (ERS) is a system that facilitates power exchange between an electric vehicle and the road that it is travelling on. On the basis of how charging takes place, the electrified roads are majorly divided into three categories such as overhead conductive, conductive power transfer from the road, and inductive power transfer from road.



Growing Need to Expand Electric Vehicle Infrastructure to Boost Market Growth



Electric vehicles are considered the best option to replace traditional ICE (internal combustion engine) vehicles. In near future, the electric vehicle adoption is expected to grow significantly, with the introduction of electric vehicles equipped with batteries with high capacity and addition of more Electric Vehicle charging stations.

However, vehicles with big sizes such as electric trucks required to be recharged more frequently. Hence, electrified roads serve as the perfect solution for electric vehicle drivers who need to cover long range as they would no longer have to recharge batteries from time-to-time. The "dynamic charging" with electrified roads is anticipated to replace the existing charging methods that take more time and require a power source to plug in the vehicle. With inductive charging technology, the cost of constructing 1 km of electrified road would require approx. USD1 million, 50 times less than constructing an urban tram line.



Technological Innovations Fuel the Expansion of Electrified Roads



The dynamic (in-motion) wireless power transfer (DWPT) is a novel technology. Hence, a number of research institutions are currently analyzing and developing the technology, in areas such as electromagnetic design optimization techniques, magnetic materials, power electronic topologies, etc. Innovation in areas such as batteries, electromagnetic emissions, alignment techniques are also required to make electrified roads mainstream in coming years. Hence, private players, government are research institutes are collaborating to pioneer wireless charging infrastructure technology and enhance roadway electrification.



However, the deployment of DWPT infrastructure would require significant investments by market players and increased collaboration for the government.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Working Principle of Electrified Road for Electric Vehicle Charging



5. Ongoing Research on Electrified Road for Electric Vehicle Charging



6. Electric Vehicle Market Overview



7. Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Overview



8. Global Electrified Road for Electric Vehicle Charging Market Potential, 2022-2030



9. Market Dynamics



10. Market Trends and Developments



11. Policy & Regulatory Landscape (Major Countries)



12. Companies Involved in Electrified Road for Electric Vehicle Charging



13. Future of Electric Vehicle Charging Market Potential - Qualitative Insights



14. About the Publisher & Disclaimer



Companies Mentioned

Siemens AG

Scania AB

Elonroad

Vattenfall

Sytner Group Limited

