Biopesticides Market Size Worth USD 13.08 Billion by 2030 at 13.34% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, Nov. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biopesticides Market Overview

Market Research Future (MRFR) 's report highlights " Biopesticides Market Information by Type, Form, Application, Crop, and Region - Forecast till 2030", the market will reach USD 13.08 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 13.34%.

Market Synopsis

A biopesticide class is derived from natural sources such as microorganisms, plants, wildlife, and certain minerals. It contains organic pest-control agents. Because they don't leave behind a hazardous residue, these biopesticides are becoming more and more popular with the general public. Additionally, the market for biopesticides is in high demand because it provides long-term or permanent pest control. Additionally, this business is becoming more well-known throughout the world as a result of its eco-friendliness. Biopesticides come in various forms, primarily liquid and dry, and include bio-insecticide, bio-herbicide, bio-fungicide, and others. A biological poison created from a microbe, such as a bacterium or a fungus, is what is referred to as a biopesticide.

As a result of the pathogen's infiltration through the insect's gut and subsequent growth, microbial entomopathogens cause the insect to die. Growing the area planted with grains, cereals, and oilseeds would significantly boost the volume of biopesticides consumed in the U.S. Even though biopesticides for grains and cereals account for most of the consumption, oilseed applications are projected to expand at the fastest rate due to the rising demand for products made from oilseeds.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2030 USD 13.08 Billion CAGR 13.34% Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Historical Data 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type, form, Application, Crop, And Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Growing Demand For Food Rising Demand For Organic Food

Market Competitive Landscape:

The famous players in the biopesticides market are:

Bayer Crop Science AG (Germany)

Monsanto Company (U.S.)

BASF SE (Germany)

DuPont (U.S.)

Novozymes Biologicals (Denmark)

Syngenta (Switzerland)

Certis USA LLC (U.S.)

Market U.S.P. Covered:

Market Drivers:

Growing customer preference for natural and organic foods due to the ongoing healthy lifestyle trend has positively impacted the business of biopesticides during the anticipated timeframe. Biopesticides are pesticides that are naturally produced by bacteria, minerals, plants, and other organisms. The global biopesticides market is expanding due to growing consumer awareness of the negative impacts and health concerns such as respiratory disorders, neurological damage, infections, and many others linked to consuming food containing pesticides. In the years to come, the biopesticide market is expected to rise due to increased government and industry efforts to encourage the use of effective and environmentally friendly agri-inputs. Furthermore, several nations are encouraging the use of environmentally beneficial agricultural inputs despite the pandemic.

Governments are implementing various programs and subsidiaries to assure a rise in the use of environmentally friendly agri-inputs, such as bio-based crop protection agents. Reduced environmental harm, focused action, the requirement for fewer doses for effective coverage, and faster decomposition are a few benefits that propel the expansion of the worldwide biopesticides market during the forecast period. Furthermore, because of intensive research, biopesticide use has grown significantly recently. The methods for mass producing, storing, transporting, and applying biopesticides have also advanced recently, and it is believed that they will present lucrative prospects in the future.

Market Restraints:

The COVID-19 epidemic has reduced consumer spending power and disrupted the supply chain, which could reduce demand for biopesticides. The biopesticides industry is characterized by several start-up companies that struggle to obtain sufficient capital, suitable infrastructure, and market penetration. These tiny firms' R&D efforts also don't consider the regional demand dynamics, which can further impede the market's expansion.

COVID 19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has had an unprecedented and shattering impact on the world, and demand for biopesticides has been lower than expected in all regions compared to pre-pandemic levels. The profitability of biopesticide suppliers and producers has been under strain due to a decline in income in the first few months of 2020 and farmer demand for biopesticides. The global vaccination campaign and lockdown procedures are expected to support the growth of the biopesticides market. Due to a lack of raw materials, a labor shortage, and government-ordered factory closures, it is anticipated that the overall market growth will see interruptions and a reduction in production.

The logistical and related economic effects of the epidemic continue to provide a challenge to the world market. Although not all markets experience the same effects, they are not uniform. For instance, producers in India, Europe, and North America may be able to fill the gap left by the temporary closure of Chinese biopesticide production facilities and enhance their order intake. However, disruptions in the supply chain have made it difficult for some industries to get raw materials. In particular, businesses depending on Chinese raw materials are predicted to experience serious logistical difficulties.

Market Segmentation

By crop, the market includes oilseeds, fruits, grain and cereal, and vegetables. By type, the market includes bioherbicide, bio fungicide, and bioinsecticide. By application, the market includes soil, seed, and foliar. By form, the market includes liquid and dry.

Regional Insights

North America is the largest market, and it is anticipated that it will continue to have a sizable market share over the projection period. The rising interest in environmentally friendly agricultural methods and the loss of many traditional products due to reregistration and performance difficulties are two factors that are driving the need for biopesticides in North America. The regional market is expanding due to strict rules and regulations surrounding the use of synthetic crop protection agents to safeguard the environment from harmful impacts. The intense hunt drives the product's sales in the local market for greener inputs for crop cultivation.

Additionally, the significant emphasis on using microbe-based insecticides to improve productivity and pest resistance is anticipated to benefit market expansion and product demand. The forecast period is expected to see the fastest growth in the Asia-Pacific regional market. Based on their population sizes, nations like China and India significantly contribute to the worldwide biopesticides market. In addition, it is anticipated that South America will control the worldwide market in the next years.

