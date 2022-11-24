Cheef Botanicals Kicks Off Its BOGO Deals This Black Friday, Through November 30th

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cheef Botanicals is offering a unique buy-one-get-one deal this weekend for Black Friday. This sale includes a range of premium hemp-based goods, such as delta 8, delta 9, CBD, and THCV products, among many more. You can choose between edibles like gummies and oil tinctures, or you can opt for smokable flowers or vape carts. This sale is sitewide, allowing you access to a variety of products and a discounted price.



Established by a group of wellness enthusiasts with over 25 years of collective organic food industry experience, Cheef Botanicals has collaborated with hemp farms in Colorado to yield a few of the highest-quality hemp-based products on the market. Knowing the consumer market, they agreed there was a significant lack of high-quality plant-based cannabis items being offered, so they decided to fill this void. As a result, Cheef created a premium line of natural, hemp-based products that suit a wide customer base.

Cheef Botanicals is on a mission to educate the world about the benefits of hemp. The brand has been working to spread the word on the uses of natural hemp-based goods, and, in doing so, is offering special deals to help customers get their hands on these products.

The brand provides customers with a high-quality shopping experience that is reflective of the products they are selling. Being a customer-friendly brand, they offer free shipping and a 30-day money-back guarantee on all orders. This shows the brand is confident in their products, and it allows you to try their goods risk-free.

Cheef Botanicals ’ premium hemp-based products are vegan-friendly, gluten-free, and made from non-GMO hemp. The brand provides third-party lab test results to prove their products’ safety and potency. Knowing these products are of premium-quality, you can confidently stock up on your favorites with Cheef’s buy-one-get-one deal this Black Friday.

