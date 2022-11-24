11.2% CAGR for Push to Talk Market Size to Hit $55 Billion, Globally, by 2027 with Increasing Adoption of LTE Network – Growth Report by The Insight Partners

New York, Nov. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Insight Partners, “ Push to Talk Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecaststo 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Component (Hardware, Software, Services); Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, SMEs); Network Type (Land Mobile Radio, Cellular); End-user (Government and Defense, Transportation and Logistics, Travel and Hospitality, Energy and Utilities, Construction, Manufacturing, Others)”, The push to talk market size is projected to grow from USD 21.38 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 55.01 Billion by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.2% from 2017 to 2027





Global Push to Talk Market Values, Segmentations, Regional & Country Scope:

Market Size Value in USD 21.38 Billion in 2017 Market Size Value by USD 55.01 Billion by 2027 Growth rate CAGR of 11.2% from 2018-2027 Forecast Period 2020-2027 Base Year 2018 No. of Pages 223 No. of Tables 116 No. of Charts & Figures 92 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Component; Enterprise Size; Network Type; End-user. Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South & Central America Country scope US, Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, Spain, Italy, France, India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends





Global Push to Talk Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

AT&T Inc., Bell Canada, Iridium Communications Inc., Motorola Solutions, Inc., Qualcomm Incorporated, Sprint Corporation, Tait Communications, Telstra Corporation, Verizon Wireless, Zebra Technologies Corporation are among the leading players profiled in the Push to Talk market report. Several other essential market players were analyzed for a holistic view of the market and its ecosystem. The report provides detailed market insights, which help the key players strategize their growth. A few developments under Push to Talk market are mentioned below:

In May 2019, Qualcomm Partnered with Google to expand the market for Android and make it easier for OEMs for launching devices based on Snapdragon mobile platforms. Further, under this partnership, Qualcomm is expected to create a reference design and development kit for building Assistant-enabled Bluetooth headphones.





In March 2020, Verizon unveiled its plan to launch MCPTT (mission-critical push-to-talk) services. The company aimed to bring Business Critical PTT service for the enterprises and provides ambient listening and other advanced features.





Some of the recent developments in the North American push to talk market size are:

March 2020, Siyata Mobile in collaboration with Verizon introduced Push-to Talk LTE In-Vehicle Cellular IoT Device. The UV350 is the world’s first 4G/LTE in-vehicle IoT cellular solution, integrating voice, push-to-talk over cellular, data, fleet management, and other public safety software to support increase situational awareness, and help save lives. This collaboration also supports Siyata Mobile to increase its customer reach.

Increasing Adoption LTE Network Opportunities for Push to Talk Market Growth during (2017-2027):

With the rapid adoption of LTE network in the mobile communication, LTE is replacing land mobile radio as communication network. The traditional land mobile radio network was limited to certain area. However, with the evolution of LTE network, it is possible to communicate in wider area efficiently. Vendors have huge opportunity to tap the demand for LTE based push to talk devices. Several new developments in industries are changing the dynamics of push to talk by making it even more useful. With the emergence of 4G and 5G network, the adoption of industry standard push to talk has significantly increased. Push to talk is emerging as a high-performance application with the wide availability of 4G and 5G network. Vendors are highly focused to fulfill the demand of push to talk devices supporting 4G/5G network which is propelling the Push to Talk Market growth.

The push to talk market size in North America region offer ample revenue opportunities to players, attributed to the existence of widespread communication technologies as well as the world’s leading telecom service providers and PoC solution providers, including AT&T, Motorola Solutions, and Verizon Wireless, among others. With the growing usage of mobile devices, the need of PoC has also increased. Also, PoC has observed stable Push to Talk Market share in the region owing to the availability of 4G LTE networks. The increasing incidences such as natural disasters, criminal activities, as well as cross-border terrorism are some of the crucial factors bolstering the necessity for public safety, which in turn increasing the demand for PTT solutions and services in the region.





Push to Talk Market: Industry Overview

The Push to Talk market has been segmented based on component, enterprise size, network type, end-user and geography. Based on component, the push to talk market is segmented into hardware, software, and services. In terms of enterprise size, the push to talk market is segmented into SMEs, large enterprises. Based on network type, the push to talk market is segmented into land mobile radio, cellular. In terms of end-user, the push to talk market is segmented into government and defense, transportation and logistics, travel and hospitality, energy and utilities, construction, manufacturing, others. Based on geography, the Push to Talk market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM).









