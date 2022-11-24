The analytics-enabled platform-as-a-service category has a market share of over 40%, and it is predicted to retain its dominance in the next few years, with a share of more than 50% by 2030

New York, Nov. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Data Monetization Market" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06365045/?utm_source=GNW

This is due to the expanding trend of big data analytics, personalized insights, and cloud computing; booming IoT sector, as well as the increasing market competition and rising need for customer management.



The telecommunications & IT industry is the second-largest end user of such methods, accounting for over 19% share in the market, and it is predicted to advance at a rate of around 20% throughout the forecast period. The growing volume of data being transmitted via telecom networks as a result of the rising count of smartphones can be credited for this.



Moreover, due to the rising number of accounts in banks and other financial institutions, which results in the daily collection of vast amounts of data, the BFSI sector is the largest user of data monetization solutions, accounting for a roughly 23% of the data monetization market share. Furthermore, the trend of monetizing payments data is fueled by the changing consumer expectations, migration to real-time payment infrastructure, and increasing margin pressure and competitiveness.



Owing to the increasing penetration of data monetization services, software, and platforms, as well as the existence of a significant number of data providers, the North American data monetization market generates around 35% of the global revenue. Within the region, the Canadian market is predicted to witness a CAGR of 13.9% over the forecast period.



During the projection period, APAC is expected to grow at a CAGR of 22.3%. The growing usage of digital services, such as mobile apps, IoT, cloud, AI, and over-the-top services, as well as the increasing expenditure on technological upgrades, is driving the market expansion. In the regional market, China is the major revenue generator, accounting for an about 40% share.

