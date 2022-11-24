New York, Nov. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor Market" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06365044/?utm_source=GNW

The growth of the market is attributed to the significant expansion of the automotive and electronics sectors.



The automotive sector generated the highest revenue in the multi-layer ceramic capacitor market, of around $5 billion, in 2021, which will grow by 12.4% in the coming years. The main factors pushing the requirement for MLCCs in the automotive industry are the growing acceptance of the EV and self-drive technologies, government guidelines for compulsory ADAS systems, and increasing application of smart techniques in the manufacturing process.



Additionally, an EV requires far more MLCCs than an automobile driven by an internal combustion engine. As an EV has a much larger number of electrical and electronic components than an ICE-driven vehicle, it requires around 10,000 MLCCs. Hence, with the global outcry for pollution reduction, multi-layer ceramic capacitor market players are increasingly focusing on catering to the MLCC demand of EV OEMs.



The X7R dielectric type had the largest share, of around 30%, in 2021, as these capacitors have a high working temperature. Furthermore, this type of ceramic dielectric capacitor is apt for frequency-discriminating circuits, as well as bypass and decoupling applications. These dielectric MLCCs are also utilized for filtering and transient voltage suppression.



The high-range voltage capacitor category accounts for the largest share, of about 48%, in the multi-layer ceramic capacitor market in 2021. This was due to the innovative ceramic dielectric thin-layers and multi-layering approaches used in high-range voltage MLCCs, to offer high voltage and capacitance to electronic systems. They are used in a variety of applications, such as high-voltage coupling capacitors, inverter circuits, lighting ballasts, and switched-mode power supply systems.



APAC was the market leader in 2021, with a size of about $5 billion, and the market will progress at the highest rate, of 13%. This will be due to the increasing usage of products containing MLCCs in the automobile and renewable energy industries. This is essentially because of their enhanced capacitance levels and capacitor shrinking.



Additionally, regional producers of MLCCs are working on using advanced technologies, with the intention of competing effectively. The People’s Republic is among the major manufacturers of MLCCs. Chinese MLCC manufacturers have been focusing on catering to consumer electronics manufacturers. In this regard, the increasing need for consumer electronics in developing countries is boosting the consumption of MLCCs, which, in line, fuels the growth of the multi-layer ceramic capacitor market in the region.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06365044/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________