English Finnish Swedish

Aktia Bank Plc

Stock Exchange Release

24 November 2022 at 14.30 p.m.

Change in the number of own shares held by Aktia Bank Plc



Aktia Bank Plc has today, based on a decision made by the company's Board of Directors, divested 9,462 own shares held by the company for payment of deferred instalments in accordance with the terms of various incentive programmes to a total of 20 persons. The divestment of own shares is based on the authorisation by the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on 6 April 2022.



After the above-mentioned divestments, a total of 230,801 shares remain in the company’s possession.

Aktia Bank Plc



Further information:

Ari Syrjäläinen, General Counsel, tel. +358 50 362 9587



Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Mass media

www.aktia.com



Aktia is a Finnish asset manager, bank and life insurer that has been creating wealth and wellbeing from one generation to the next for 200 years. We serve our customers in digital channels everywhere and face-to-face in our offices in the Helsinki, Turku, Tampere, Vaasa and Oulu regions. Our award-winning asset management business sells investment funds internationally. We employ approximately 900 people around Finland. Aktia's assets under management (AuM) on 30 September 2022 amounted to EUR 13.6 billion, and the balance sheet total was EUR 11.9 billion. Aktia's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (AKTIA).