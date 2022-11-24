Pingueculum Drugs Market Set to Register Striking CAGR of 7.3% by 2029, Size, Share, Opportunities, Challenges, Trends, Demand, Growth and Competitive Landscape

AMSTERDAM, Nov. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- " Pingueculum Drugs Market " is the title of a new report from Data Bridge Market Research. Key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive environment are all dissected in detail in the research. This global Pingueculum Drugs market report gives details about historic data, present market trends, future product environment, marketing strategies, technological innovation, upcoming technologies, emerging trends or opportunities, and the technical progress in the related industry. The report endows with market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, preferences for particular products, and market demand and supply scenarios. Pingueculum Drugs report studies rising opportunities in the market and related influencing factors that are valuable for businesses. It is an essential document for every market enthusiast, policymaker, investor, and market player.





Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the global pingueculum drugs market will grow at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.

Market Overview:

A pingueculum is a typical conjunctival growth that is not malignant. This is the transparent, delicate tissue that encircles the eye's white region (sclera). Pinguecula word is derived from the Latin word pinguis, which means "fat" or "grease." The growth occurs in the part of the conjunctiva that is exposed when the eye is open. The risk factors for the progression of pinguecula include exposure to ultraviolet light, trauma, wind, dust and sand, working outdoors for a long duration and advancing age. Individuals having a history of elevated UV exposure and those living closer to the equator have a higher incidence (outdoor work). According to certain research, males have a somewhat higher incidence than females, which could simply be due to a higher rate of UV exposure. It appears as a tiny, yellowish bump on the conjunctiva close to the cornea. It may emerge on either side of the cornea.

The global pingueculum drugs market report provides details of market share, new developments and product pipeline analysis, the impact of domestic and localized market players, geographic expansions and technological innovations in the market.

Competitive Landscape

The research promotes high-end commercialization and profit-steering opportunities, and it takes market dimensions and volatility into account.

This section of the report also focuses on accurately decoding the competitive landscape with astute high-end identification of frontline players, complete with an in-depth analytical study of their business choices and investment discretion, to ensure thoroughly impeccable investor participation and noteworthy growth prospects.

To ensure a smooth ride and hopeful business returns despite numerous odds and unprecedented hurdles, this research has carefully gauged facts pertaining to portfolio advancements, geographical presence, and other essential market details.

Recent Developments

In May 2022, Alcon announced the acquisition of EYSUVIS (loteprednol etabonate suspension) pharmaceutical eye drop from Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The acquisition will complement the company's Systane family of eye drops which includes preservative-free formulations, among others

In September 2022, Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc. announced the launch of its new innovation of Acuvue Oasys Max–day contact lenses and its multifocal contact lenses for presbyopia. Additionally, these new contact lenses are with the new technology to meet the digitally intense lifestyle

The Pingueculum Drugs Market is Dominated by Firms Such as

Alcon Inc.,

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.,

Novartis AG,

Akorn Operating Company LLC,

Bausch & Lomb Incorporated,

AbbVie Inc.,

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.,

Spectra Vision Care,

Théa Laboratories,

Wellona Pharma,

SAGER PHARMA,

Maya Biotech Private Limited,

EYERIS VISIONCARE Pvt. Ltd.,

Sylentis,

Bayer AG,

Zydus Group,

Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC,

OASIS Medical,

Similasan Corporation,

Alcon and

Santen Pharmaceutical

Core Objective of Pingueculum Drugs Market:

Every firm in the Pingueculum Drugs Industry has objectives but this market research report focus on the crucial objectives, so you can analysis about competition, future market, new products, and informative data that can raise your sales volume exponentially.

Important changes in the future Pingueculum Drugs Market.

Top worldwide competitors of the Market.

Scope and product outlook of Pingueculum Drugs Market.

Developing regions with potential growth in the future.

Tough Challenges and risk faced in the Market.

Pingueculum Drugs Market Size and growth rate factors.

and growth rate factors. Global Pingueculum Drugs top manufacturers profile and sales statistics.

Key Market Drivers:

Rising prevalence of pinguecula disorders and ocular pains

In 2020, according to the published article "Prevalence and associated factors of pinguecula in Western Turkey" by ULAKBİM Journal Systems, the study included 1443 individuals over the age of 20 years of Western Turkey, where it was found that 52.5% of people had pinguecula and out of that 52.5%, the prevalence of pinguecula was higher in males (58.4%), as compared to females (46.8%).

The prevalence of pinguecula disease keeps showing a surge in growth as several environmental and external factors worldwide. Chemical burns and flash burns cause significant and severe ocular pain due to irritations over the eye surface. Thus, the rising prevalence of pinguecula disorder and ocular pain is expected to drive the global pingueculum drugs market in the forecast period.

Rise in chronic UV radiation exposure due to ozone defect

In 2019, according to the published journal by "the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology," it was stated that early pinguecula was found to have a prevalence of 39.5% in the temporal conjunctiva and 43.9% in the nasal conjunctiva respectively. That the reported amount of time spent on outdoor activities was 19.6% and 16.1% for less than 2 hours, 44.7% and 52.2% for 4 to 6 hours, respectively and 75.0% in both fields for more than 6 hours, indicates a positive correlation between the prevalence of pinguecula and the amount of time spent on outdoor activities and UV radiation exposure.

There is a correlation between increased exposure to UV and a higher prevalence of pinguecula. This demonstrates that there is a connection between the prevalence of pinguecula and exposure to sunlight. The ozone layer defect is also leading to an increase in the exposure of UV exposure which is increasing the prevalence of pinguecula disorder. Thus, it is expected to drive The pingueculum drugs market growth

Initiatives and plans to lessen the prevalence of eye illnesses

In 2020, The VISION 2020: The Right to Sight initiative was introduced in 1999 by the World Health Organization (WHO), Geneva, Switzerland and the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness (IAPB), London, England. The Europe initiative VISION2020 seeks to end avoidable blindness by 2020 and focuses on the main causes of avoidable visual impairment.

According to the article by CDC (Centres for disease control and prevention), in 2022, through Vision Health Initiative (VHI) and diverse stakeholders, CDC initiated a coordinated national public health framework to prevent blindness and vision impairment.

The initiatives and plans are working as an opportunity for the market. Hence, initiatives and plans to lessen the prevalence of eye illness are expected to act as an opportunity for the growth of the global pingueculum drugs market.

Key Market Segments Covered in Pingueculum Drugs Industry Research

By Treatment

Artificial Tears/Topical Lubricants

Steroid Eye Drops

Non-steroidal Eye Drops

By Formulation Type

Eye Drops

Eye Ointments

By Mode of Purchase

Prescription

Over the Counter (OTC)

By Drug Type

Branded

Generics

By Population Type

Geriatric

Adults

By End User

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Home Healthcare

By Distribution Channel

Retail Pharmacies

Hospital Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Pingueculum Drugs Market Regional Analysis/Insights:

The countries covered in the pingueculum drugs market report are the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Russia, Spain, Turkey, Germany, Italy, United Kingdom, France, Hungary, Austria, Switzerland, Netherlands, Poland, Ireland, Norway, Lithuania, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Egypt, Israel, Kuwait and Rest of Middle East and Africa.

Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the global pingueculum drugs because of initiatives and plans to lessen the prevalence of eye illness. The global pingueculum drugs market is expected to grow due to the increasing prevalence of pingueculum in tropical areas and the growing geriatric population.

It's in your best interest to take this report into consideration because:

Strong and extensive research methods were used to construct this study. The thoroughness and precision of the market reports produced by Data Bridge Market Research have earned them a great reputation.

A complete picture of the competitive scenario of Pingueculum Drugs market is depicted by this report.

The wide range of research on how these innovations may affect market expansion in the future.

The report's findings are presented in an approachable format, with accompanying visuals (such as histograms, bar graphs, pie charts, etc.) that make the data readily digestible.

The potential, threats, and difficulties in the Pingueculum Drugs market, as well as the factors driving and restraining it, are discussed at length.

It gives an all-encompassing evaluation of the anticipated conduct of the future market and the changing market condition.

This study provides a number of strategic business approaches to assist you in making educated business decisions.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Pingueculum Drugs Market : Regulations Market Overview Global Pingueculum Drugs Market, By Treatment Global Pingueculum Drugs Market, By Formulation Type Global Pingueculum Drugs Market, By Mode of Purchase Global Pingueculum Drugs Market, By Drug Type Global Pingueculum Drugs Market, By Population Type Global Pingueculum Drugs Market, By End User Global Pingueculum Drugs Market, By Distribution Channel Global Pingueculum Drugs Market, By Region Global Pingueculum Drugs Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

