New York, Nov. 24, 2022

2% CAGR from 2021 to 2030. This is owing to the growing cases of BPH, soaring preference for minimally invasive operations, and snowballing investments for research on novel treatments.



As per Medscape, by the age of 60, approximately 50% of the men develop histopathologic BPH. By the age of 85, this percentage rises to 90%.



One way in which BPH management has significantly benefitted from advanced technology is the introduction of procedures that do not require general anesthesia or lengthy hospital stays. The prostate can now be fitted with a cutting-edge mechanical implant, which moves the invading lobes to a better position, to improve urine flow.



Minimally Invasive Procedures Are Gaining Wide Acceptance

Surgery is a superior option to treating BPH with medicine. However, patients tend to choose medication because of the post-operative harm that surgical incisions and burns can cause. Lately, patients’ perceptions have changed as a result of the development of minimally invasive techniques, thus giving surgical equipment makers a competitive advantage.



Demand for Alpha-Blockers Rising among Patients

Around 85% of the market share was acquired for drug treatment in 2021. This is due to the rising demand for alpha-blockers, which help facilitate easier urine flow by relaxing the bladder neck muscles and the prostate.



Home Healthcare Settings Will Accumulate More Revenue

Home healthcare settings hold the larger market share, and they will experience a CAGR of over 5% in the coming years. This is owing to the rising number of patients who are being prescribed medications rather than surgical procedures. Additionally, a sizeable section of the populace favors drug-based home therapy over hospital care.



North America Widely Uses BPH Treatment

North America holds a 41% share of the global BPH treatment market. The problem’s prevalence is rising, encouraging the use of cutting-edge treatments, including prostatic stenting, laser therapy, and UroLift therapy.

Additionally, there are a number of device and pharmaceutical companies in the region, and they are all keenly interested in undertaking R&D operations to improve the standard of care.



With a CAGR of 6.4%, the APAC region is predicted to grow the quickest. The progress is aided by the expanding standard of living, thriving per capita income and purchasing power, rising urological illness burden, and increasing healthcare investment.



The senior male population in Japan, China, and India is huge and needs constant medical care because of its high tendency for chronic illnesses.

