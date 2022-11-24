Global 3D Protein Structure Analysis Market Analysis Report 2022: A $2.67 Billion Market by 2032 - Surging Collaborations Between Major Key Players to Enhance their Market Presence

Dublin, Nov. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "3D Protein Structure Analysis Market - A Global and Country Analysis: Focus on Product, End User, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In 2021, the global 3D protein structure analysis market was valued at $1,017.2 million, and it is expected to reach $2,676.6 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 9.32% during the forecast period 2022-2032

The growth in the global 3D protein structure analysis market is expected to be driven by technological advancements in equipment for protein structure analysis and by an increase in R&D expenditure to accelerate protein structure analysis.

Market Lifecycle Stage

One of the main goals of molecular biology research is to understand protein structure. Protein complex analysis involves a complete evaluation of the structure and function of proteins because proteins are found in intricate biological samples. The structure of protein complexes can be discovered using contemporary protein complex analysis methods.

At present cryo-electron microscopy (EM), small angle X-Ray scattering (SAXS), nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectroscopy, and X-Ray crystallography are used extensively in efforts to describe and understand molecular structures and molecular recognition mechanisms.

Leading manufacturers like Bruker Corporation, JEOL Ltd., and Spectris plc provide equipment for 3D protein structure analysis according to one's needs. These equipment can address the laboratory's throughput needs.

Market Segmentation

Based on product, the global 3D protein structure analysis market is expected to be dominated by the consumable segment. This is due to the availability of several reagents, kits, screens, solvents, detergents, and others to be used in different technologies for 3D protein structure analysis.

Based on end users, the biopharmaceutical company segment is the dominating end user in the market. The expanding application of protein structure analysis in a variety of industries, primarily in pharmaceutical companies for drug development, is further expected to contribute to its growing trend.

North America dominated the global market with a revenue of $395.5 million in 2021. However, the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, constituting several emerging economies, is expected to register the highest CAGR of 10.33% during the forecast period 2022-2032.

How can this report add value to an organization?

Product/Innovation Strategy: The report considers consumable, equipment, and computational software-based companies. Most companies provide consumables that are compatible with equipment for 3D protein structure analysis.

Growth/Marketing Strategy: The key components in 3D protein structure analysis are the equipment, consumable, and computational software. The main market revenue is generated from the consumable segment. The entire workflow has been well explained in the report, along with pricing analysis considering the key companies involved in the production.

Competitive Strategy: The key players in the global 3D protein structure analysis market have been analyzed and profiled in the study, consisting of consumable, equipment, and computational software-based companies.

Moreover, a detailed competitive benchmarking of the players operating in the global 3D protein structure analysis market has been done to help the reader understand how players stack against each other, presenting a clear market landscape.

Additionally, comprehensive competitive strategies such as partnerships, agreements, and collaborations will aid the reader in understanding the untapped revenue pockets in the market.

Recent Developments in Global 3D Protein Structure Analysis Market

In February 2022, JEOL Ltd. announced the development of a new cold field emission cryo-electron microscope (cryo-EM), the CRYO ARM 200 II (JEM-Z200CA), dedicated to single particle analysis of proteins.

In November 2021, JEOL Ltd. announced the availability of ""ECZ Luminous"" nuclear magnetic resonance console (JNM-ECZL series). This product is the next step in spectrometer miniaturization and extended performance through state-of-the-art digital and high-frequency technologies.

In October 2020, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. introduced two ground-breaking imaging filters, i.e., the Thermo Scientific Selectris Imaging Filter and the Thermo Scientific Selectris X Imaging Filter, which elevated cryo-electron microscopy (cryo-EM) to a new level by allowing users to view proteins at true atomic resolution.

In April 2021, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. unveiled the Thermo Scientific E-CFEG, a significant accessory for the Thermo Scientific Krios Cryo-TEM and the company's new cold field emission gun. In comparison to other commercially available technologies, the E-four CFEG's key components work together to achieve single particle analysis (SPA) resolution levels that are unprecedented.

Market Impacts

The presence of major equipment providers of 3D protein structure analysis has a major impact on the market. For instance, in April 2022, NJ Biopharmaceuticals LLC and JEOL Ltd. announced their collaboration to bring innovative drug discovery platform solutions using JEOL's 800 MHz NMR. With the help of this partnership, JEOL Ltd. aspires to grow its 3D protein structure analysis base and increase its existing product line.

In August 2020, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., a global leader in providing scientific services, announced that it would facilitate access to cryo-electron microscopy (cryo-EM) by connecting pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies with contract research organizations (CROs) that provide start-up packages for this game-changing technology as a service.

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

The companies that are profiled have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts, analyzing company coverage, product portfolio, and market penetration.

Some of the prominent names established in this market are:

Bruker Corporation

JEOL Ltd.

Spectris plc

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Merck KGaA

Schrodinger, Inc.

Molecular Dimensions

Arinax Scientific Instrumentation.

Cambridge Isotope Laboratories, Inc.

HAMPTON RESEARCH CORP.

DNASTAR

RosettaCommons.org

Rigaku Corporation

Dassault Systemes

Jena Bioscience GmbH

