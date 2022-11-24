Exhale Well Announces Best Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals – Avail 30% Off Storewide

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Exhale Well is offering exclusive deals. Customers will get up to 30% off of their entire product line, which includes delta 8, CBD, delta 9 , delta 10, THCV, and HHC goods like gummies, pre-rolls, relief salves, CBD oil , capsules, vape cartridges, flower, and disposable vapes, among others.

The Black Friday sale goes live on November 23rd and will be in effect until Cyber Monday.

Besides 30% off, Exhale Well is also providing customers with free express shipping and a 30-day money-back guarantee on all orders. If you are new to Exhale, you can also get an additional 20% off of your first order when you subscribe to their newsletter, making these products even more affordable. Subscribers can avail up to 35% off on Cyber Monday.

Shop the Black Friday Sale – Flat 30% Off Storewide

With these extensive delta 9 Black Friday deals, you can get your hands on the latest products at discount prices. From providing products at the most affordable prices to providing comprehensive product information, Exhale Well aims to deliver premium hemp products and is on a quest to offer only the best that are locally produced, lab-tested, and all-natural.

Moreover, Exhale Well provides information, tips, and guidelines through its website's blog posts and FAQs page. Check out the website to learn more about delta-8, THCV, CBD, delta 9 , HHC, and delta-10. Whether you want to know more about gummies for sleep, see a delta-8 dosage chart, or learn about the adverse side effects, Exhale Well provides details and information about relevant topics. So, you can use these resources to determine which products you should try out while the discounts are active.

Exhale Well is a top-rated brand in the industry, and that it has been featured in Forbes, the Los Angeles Times, Ministry of Hemp, LA Weekly, and Observer proves this.

The brand constantly strives to create the best-quality hemp products and customer experience possible. Through Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, Exhale is offering its loyal customers the biggest deals, allowing them to stock up on their favorite wellness products at the best prices of the year.

