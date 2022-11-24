|To
NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S
|Executive Board
Lersø Parkalle 100
DK-2100 København Ø
www.rd.dk
Telephone +45 7012 5300
24 November 2022
Company Announcement number 104/2022
Opening of new floating-rate bond for the funding of FlexKort®
Realkredit Danmark will open a new mortgage covered bond (SDRO) for the funding/refinancing of FlexKort®.
The new SDRO will be opened with the below characteristics:
|Reference rate
|Series
|Cur-rency
|Interest rate floor
|Interest margin
|Initial coupon*
|Amorti-sation
|Conven-tion
|Maturity
|CITA 6M
|11F
|DKK
|No
|0.60%
|1.00%
|Hybrid**
|Actual/ actual
|01-07-2026
*) The initial coupon applies until 1.1.2023.
**) The bonds are amortised in line with the repayment of the loans that the bonds are funding. The loans may be bullet loans or annuity loans.
The final terms will be published by announcement of prospectus shortly.
The Executive Board
Any additional questions should be addressed to Chief analyst, Hella Gebhardt Rønnebæk, phone +45 45 13 20 68.
Attachment