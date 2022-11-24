English Danish

To

NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S

Executive Board

Lersø Parkalle 100

DK-2100 København Ø

www.rd.dk







Telephone +45 7012 5300















24 November 2022

Company Announcement number 104/2022



Opening of new floating-rate bond for the funding of FlexKort®





Realkredit Danmark will open a new mortgage covered bond (SDRO) for the funding/refinancing of FlexKort®.

The new SDRO will be opened with the below characteristics:

Reference rate Series Cur-rency Interest rate floor Interest margin Initial coupon* Amorti-sation Conven-tion Maturity CITA 6M 11F DKK No 0.60% 1.00% Hybrid** Actual/ actual 01-07-2026

*) The initial coupon applies until 1.1.2023.

**) The bonds are amortised in line with the repayment of the loans that the bonds are funding. The loans may be bullet loans or annuity loans.

The final terms will be published by announcement of prospectus shortly.

The Executive Board



Any additional questions should be addressed to Chief analyst, Hella Gebhardt Rønnebæk, phone +45 45 13 20 68.



