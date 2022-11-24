Opening of new floating-rate bond for the funding of FlexKort®

24 November 2022

 

Company Announcement number 104/2022

Opening of new floating-rate bond for the funding of FlexKort®

Realkredit Danmark will open a new mortgage covered bond (SDRO) for the funding/refinancing of FlexKort®.

The new SDRO will be opened with the below characteristics:

 

Reference rateSeriesCur-rencyInterest rate floorInterest marginInitial coupon*Amorti-sationConven-tionMaturity
CITA 6M11FDKKNo0.60%1.00%Hybrid**Actual/ actual01-07-2026

*)        The initial coupon applies until 1.1.2023.

**)      The bonds are amortised in line with the repayment of the loans that the bonds are funding. The loans may be bullet loans or annuity loans.

The final terms will be published by announcement of prospectus shortly.

 

The Executive Board

 

Any additional questions should be addressed to Chief analyst, Hella Gebhardt Rønnebæk, phone +45 45 13 20 68.

Nr. 104_Aabning af ny FlexKort nov 2022_uk