Industrial Protective Footwear Global Market Report 2022: Featuring Rahman Group, Honeywell, Oftenrich, COFRA & More

The "Industrial Protective Footwear Market By Type, By Application, By Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2031" report
The global industrial protective footwear market was valued at $4,217.30 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $11,027.00 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2022 to 2031. Industrial protective footwear includes safety footwear used for worker's safety across different industries such as construction, manufacturing, chemical, pharmaceuticals, oil & gas, food, transportation, and mining among others. The concerns for workplace safety are rising due to stringent regulations mandating a high standard of occupational and worker safety norms across the organizations. A variety of safety footwear is used at present, namely, waterproof footwear, rubber footwear, leather footwear, and plastic footwear among others.
Rapid industrial development has led to rise in the number of worker accidents along with the implication of strict regulations, thus driving the market growth. The impact of these regulations is expected to increase in the coming years.
Rise in health concerns and occupational safety in many countries increases the use of safety shoes in various industries. Worker safety issues are being addressed and industrialists are focusing on improving the safety standards, owing to which there is an increase in the demand for safety footwear globally.
Lack of industrial awareness related to personal protection restrains the market growth. However, the introduction of technologically advanced footwear and untapped regions offer ample of opportunities for the development of industrial personal protection products including footwear. The demand for safety shoes is expected to increase in the emerging markets of China, India, Japan, and South Africa among others, due to surge in regulatory actions supported by the International Labor Organization (ILO).
Key Benefits For Stakeholders
- This report provides a quantitative analysis of the current industrial protective footwear market trends, estimations, and dynamics from 2020 to 2031, which assist to identify the prevailing industrial protective footwear market opportunities.
- Major countries in each region have been mapped based on revenue contribution to the global market.
- Market player positioning of the industry has been provided to provide a clear understanding of their competitive strengths.
- Porter's five forces analysis is used to illustrate the potential of suppliers and buyers in the industry.
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of industrial protective footwear is provided.
- The report focuses on the regional & global market, the key players, and market segments apart from a detailed study on the divisions and application areas.
Key Market Segments
By Type
- Leather Footwear
- Waterproof Footwear
- Rubber Footwear
- Plastic Footwear
By Application
- Construction
- Manufacturing
- Mining
- Oil And Gas
- Chemical
- Food
- Pharmaceuticals
- Transportation
By Distribution Channel
- Offline
- Online
By Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Italy
- U.K.
- Germany
- France
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- Australia
- China
- India
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- LAMEA
- Latin America
- Middle East
- Africa
Key Market Players
- Rahman Group
- Honeywell Safety Products
- Oftenrich Holdings Co. Ltd.
- COFRA Holding AG
- Saina Corporation Co. Ltd.
- Jal Group
- elten gmbh
- UVEX Safety Group
- VF Corporation
- Rock Fall Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION
CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW
CHAPTER 4: INDUSTRIAL PROTECTIVE FOOTWEAR MARKET, BY TYPE
CHAPTER 5: INDUSTRIAL PROTECTIVE FOOTWEAR MARKET, BY APPLICATION
CHAPTER 6: INDUSTRIAL PROTECTIVE FOOTWEAR MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
CHAPTER 7: INDUSTRIAL PROTECTIVE FOOTWEAR MARKET, BY REGION
CHAPTER 8: COMPANY LANDSCAPE
CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES
