Industrial Protective Footwear Global Market Report 2022: Featuring Rahman Group, Honeywell, Oftenrich, COFRA & More

The global industrial protective footwear market was valued at $4,217.30 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $11,027.00 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2022 to 2031. Industrial protective footwear includes safety footwear used for worker's safety across different industries such as construction, manufacturing, chemical, pharmaceuticals, oil & gas, food, transportation, and mining among others. The concerns for workplace safety are rising due to stringent regulations mandating a high standard of occupational and worker safety norms across the organizations. A variety of safety footwear is used at present, namely, waterproof footwear, rubber footwear, leather footwear, and plastic footwear among others.



Rapid industrial development has led to rise in the number of worker accidents along with the implication of strict regulations, thus driving the market growth. The impact of these regulations is expected to increase in the coming years.

Rise in health concerns and occupational safety in many countries increases the use of safety shoes in various industries. Worker safety issues are being addressed and industrialists are focusing on improving the safety standards, owing to which there is an increase in the demand for safety footwear globally.

Lack of industrial awareness related to personal protection restrains the market growth. However, the introduction of technologically advanced footwear and untapped regions offer ample of opportunities for the development of industrial personal protection products including footwear. The demand for safety shoes is expected to increase in the emerging markets of China, India, Japan, and South Africa among others, due to surge in regulatory actions supported by the International Labor Organization (ILO).



Key Benefits For Stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the current industrial protective footwear market trends, estimations, and dynamics from 2020 to 2031, which assist to identify the prevailing industrial protective footwear market opportunities.

Major countries in each region have been mapped based on revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning of the industry has been provided to provide a clear understanding of their competitive strengths.

Porter's five forces analysis is used to illustrate the potential of suppliers and buyers in the industry.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of industrial protective footwear is provided.

The report focuses on the regional & global market, the key players, and market segments apart from a detailed study on the divisions and application areas.

Key Market Segments



By Type

Leather Footwear

Waterproof Footwear

Rubber Footwear

Plastic Footwear

By Application

Construction

Manufacturing

Mining

Oil And Gas

Chemical

Food

Pharmaceuticals

Transportation

By Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Italy

U.K.

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

Australia

China

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

Key Market Players

Rahman Group

Honeywell Safety Products

Oftenrich Holdings Co. Ltd.

COFRA Holding AG

Saina Corporation Co. Ltd.

Jal Group

elten gmbh

UVEX Safety Group

VF Corporation

Rock Fall Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW



CHAPTER 4: INDUSTRIAL PROTECTIVE FOOTWEAR MARKET, BY TYPE



CHAPTER 5: INDUSTRIAL PROTECTIVE FOOTWEAR MARKET, BY APPLICATION



CHAPTER 6: INDUSTRIAL PROTECTIVE FOOTWEAR MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL



CHAPTER 7: INDUSTRIAL PROTECTIVE FOOTWEAR MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 8: COMPANY LANDSCAPE



CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES

