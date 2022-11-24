English Danish

24 November 2022

Company Announcement number 105/2022



Result of Realkredit Danmark's bond sales in series 10F and 10G





Realkredit Danmark hereby announces the final results of the bond sales for the refinancing of FlexLån® as of 1 January 2023.



The results of the mortgage covered bonds sold are set out in the appendix to this announcement.







Any additional questions should be addressed to Head of RD Funding, Christian Rosenstand, phone +45 45 13 20 19.



