New York, Nov. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Specialty Lighting Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06365037/?utm_source=GNW

Ltd, Osram Licht AG, Signify N.V., Ushio America Inc., Xylem Inc., Halma PLC, Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation, LG Electronics Inc., AU Optronics, InVisage Technologies, Nanoco Group Plc, Sony Group Corporation, Quantum Materials Corp, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and StoreDot Ltd.



The global specialty lighting market is expected to grow from $5.42 billion in 2021 to $6.00 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.8%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The specialty lighting market is expected to grow to $7.94 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.2%.



The specialty lighting market consists of sales of specialty lighting products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used in specific applications such as stage and studio, automotive or marine, medical or scientific, and water or air sanitizing lighting.Specialty lighting refers to lighting of certain shapes, bases, designs, and special built-in characteristics that accomplishes different lighting tasks.



Due to its size and functionality, specialty lighting is used where standard lighting is unsuitable.



The main types of specialty lighting include surgical and examination.Surgical specialty lighting is used in hospitals, medical offices, and surgical centers for major or minor surgeries.



They are used in operating lights, operating room lights, surgical lamps, and surgical light heads. The different light sources include LEDs, incandescent lamps, and others that are used in entertainment, medical, purification, and other applications.



North America was the largest region in the specialty lighting market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the specialty lighting market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The increasing number of live music events and concerts is expected to propel the growth of the specialty lighting market going forward.Live music, events, and concerts can be referred to as public performances where music or dancing is usually done by individuals, several singers, instrumentalists, or both.



Live music events and concerts use specialty lighting to illuminate the artists performing on stage, giving visual directions, conveying the location of performers, and providing a better environmental setting. For instance, according to BBC News, a UK-based division of the British Broadcasting Corporation responsible for the gathering and broadcasting of news, in the UK, 19,300 setlists were reported in the year 2019, making revenues of $8.47 million (£8 million). Therefore, the increasing number of live events and concerts is driving the demand for the specialty lighting market.



The adoption of the internet of things and smart lighting is a key trend gaining popularity in the specialty lighting market.Major market players are concentrating their efforts on implementing artificial intelligence (AI) and the internet of things (IoT) in specialty lights to aid users in several aspects that allow customization, scheduling, and remote control of light.



For instance, in October 2020, Panasonic, a Japanese-based consumer electronics manufacturer, launched Wi-Fi-enabled smart led bulbs with automated scheduling functions and voice command features in India, enabling features such as user data security, auto-scheduling of lights, and multi-color options of lighting.The Panasonic Smart Wi-Fi app, which is freely accessible on the Google Play Store and App Store, may be used to control the new Smart Wi-Fi LED bulb.



The experience of the product can be improved by using Google Assistant and Alexa’s voice commands to connect to and operate the lightbulb.The Smart LED Bulb will eventually be a component of the linked ecosystem that is seamlessly integrated with Panasonic’s MirAIe, an advanced IoT and AI-enabled connected living platform.



The user data security features of this software are genuinely exceptional.



In March 2020, Signify, a Netherlands-based lighting corporation engaged in manufacturing LED lighting systems, software, and services, acquired Cooper Lighting Solutions for a deal amount of $1.4 billion. The acquisition is aimed at strengthening Signify’s position in the lighting market and growing in the North American region with increased innovative offerings. Cooper Lighting Solutions is a US-based lighting manufacturer operating in specialty lighting.



The countries covered in the specialty lighting market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The specialty lighting market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides specialty lighting market statistics, including specialty lighting industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with specialty lighting market share, detailed specialty lighting market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the specialty lighting industry. This specialty lighting market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06365037/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________