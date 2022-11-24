Hypercar Market to Reach $224.5 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, Nov. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global hypercar market generated $15.2 billion in 2021, and is expected to reach $224.5 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 31.1% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed study of top segments, value chains, changing market trends, competitive scenarios, key investment pockets, and regional landscape. The report is a vital source of information for investors, new entrants, leading market players, and stakeholders in formulating new strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.



Download Free Report Sample - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6789

Hypercar Industry Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $15.2 Billion Market Size in 2031 $224.5 Billion CAGR 31.1% No. of Pages in Report 207 Segments Covered Propulsion, End-Use, and Region Drivers Surge in demand for luxurious and comfortable driving experience Opportunities Production of electric hypercars Restrains High cost of hypercars

Covid-19 scenario:

The Covid-19 pandemic resulted in disruption of supply chain, which caused low sales of passenger cars and temporary suspension of production of vehicles across the globe.

The ban on social gatherings, restrictions on travel & tourism, and social distancing regulations negatively impacted the growth of the market.

The report segments the global hypercar market on the basis of propulsion, end-use, and region.

Based on propulsion, the battery electric segment is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 40.9% during the forecast period. However, the ICE segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly two-thirds of the market.

Interested to Procure the Research Report? Inquire Before Buying - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6789



On the basis of end-use, the racing segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 33.2% during the forecast period. However, the private segment held the lion’s share in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the market.

The global hypercar market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across Europe dominated in 2021, holding more than two-fifths of the market. However, the market across the Asia-Pacific region is projected to showcase the highest CAGR of 32.9% during the forecast period.

The global hypercar market report includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as Automobili Lamborghini S.p.A., h.c. F. Porsche AG, Bentley Motors Limited, Ferrari N.V., Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings PLC, McLaren Group, Audi AG Aktiengesellschaft, Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, Bugatti Automobiles S.A.S., Pagani Automobili S.p.A., Lotus Cars Limited, Koenigsegg Automotive AB.

The report analyzes these key players in the global hypercar market. These players have adopted various strategies such as new product launches, expansion, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments of every market player.

Procure The Research Report - http://bit.ly/3VjgIdI

Similar Reports We Have on Automotive Industry:

Luxury Car Market Size To Research $733.2 Billion, at 5.2% CAGR During 2022-2026

Luxury Vehicles Market Research Report 2022-2030

Luxury Autonomous Vehicle Market Research Report 2022-2030

Luxury Shuttle Bus Market Research Report 2022-2030

Cruiser Bikes Market Size To Reach $101.98 Billion, at 5.5% CAGR During 2022-2030

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of " Market Research Reports " and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.