Curated Medical: Med Spa In Scottsdale, Arizona, Offers A Luxury Aesthetic And Anti-Aging Experience

Scottsdale, Arizona, Nov. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Curated Medical was created by Katie Mann, DNP, FNP-C, as a luxury aesthetic and anti-aging experience that offers residents in Scottsdale, Arizona, a range of the highest quality beauty and aesthetic treatments.

They provide an individualized approach for their patients as they understand that everyone’s cosmetic journey and aesthetic goals are unique, and use their experience, state-of-the-art equipment, and top-quality procedures in their med spa to produce the best and safest results.

Transformative Results

Curated Medical prioritizes offering their clients superior comfort, trust, and professionalism.

They have an effective anti-aging and volume restoration plan that uses a proprietary 3-tiered approach that includes anti-aging, skincare, and beautification treatments to help you achieve a smoother and more youthful appearance.

Each of their patients will receive a one-on-one consultation, so that the team can curate their approach to meet their specific goals and desires.

Their services include:

Botox

This virtually painless procedure is a nonsurgical FDA-approved treatment that can smooth moderate to severe frown lines between the eyebrows.

Botox works by temporarily inhibiting and weakening the action muscles that cause lines and gives you the confidence to express yourself – without worrying about wrinkles.

Dysport

Curated Medical spa now offers this exciting new FDA-approved injectable that alleviates the appearance of moderate to severe frown lines.

Dysport minimizes the effectiveness of the nerves that control the muscles in your face by blocking their signal so that your muscles can relax and reduce any frown lines, social lines, or other dynamic wrinkles to give you a more youthful facial appearance.

Dermal Fillers

With revolutionary effects like those you would achieve by undergoing plastic surgery, dermal fillers offer anti-aging or lifting benefits that can reduce sun damage, lines, and folds.

The treatment has various injection options that can enhance your smile, improve the appearance of your skin texture, and smooth out any wrinkles.

QWO Cellulite Treatment

Cellulite is a harmless skin condition that causes a dimpled and lumpy texture on the skin around your thighs, hips, and buttocks.

At Curated Medical’s med spa Scottsdale, they use the QWO technology to tighten and tone your body and aid in lymphatic drainage by increasing your body’s natural processes.

The treatment includes using a comfortable, all-natural spa gel that stimulates tissue by using small electrical impulses.

This will lead to the gradual strengthening of connective tissue and reshape the skin in the affected area to improve the appearance of cellulite.

Kybella

This is a non-invasive alternative to liposuction designed to contour your chin if you are worried about having a ‘double chin.’

Kybella uses deoxycholic acid that causes your body to dispose of excess fat cells naturally and gives your face a more defined look.

PDO Thread Lifts

Taking less than two hours, this procedure lifts and tightens sagging skin from the upper and lower eyelids to create a more awake look without the need for cutting or stitching.

PDO Thread lifts can also provide patients with a regain of up to one inch of lost projection in their cheekbones without autologous fat or surgical intervention.

LaseMD

LaseMD offers fast, superior results by utilizing the most advanced FDA-approved laser technology that provides a virtually painless experience for skin rejuvenation.

The team at Curated Medical are all highly trained board-certified dermatologists and registered nurses who will guide you through the entire process and help you set realistic goals to achieve the most optimal results.

More information

To find out more about Curated Medical and to see a complete list of their luxury aesthetic and anti-aging services, please visit their website at https://curatedmed.com/.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/curated-medical-med-spa-in-scottsdale-arizona-offers-a-luxury-aesthetic-and-anti-aging-experience/