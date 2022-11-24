PatchMD Launch New Shopify Website To Keep Up With Demand For The 2022-2023 Holiday Season

Las Vegas, Nevada, Nov. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Founded by a team of experts with over 60 years of combined experience in the over-the-counter pharmaceutical and medical device products industry, PatchMD offers a wide variety of nutrient patches you can wear on your skin.

After featuring on Buzzfeed, Forbes, and Café Mom, Patchmd.com has seen a surge in business and has now launched a new Shopify website with an improved user experience and simplified checkout, just in time for the 2022 & 2023 holiday season.

High-Quality Assurance

Produced in the US and full of potent ingredients without any fillers, you can find a range of patches to match any health concern that you may have, including specialized patches for women, children, and men looking for a boost in daily nutrients, minerals and supplements.

PatchMD ensures that they utilize only the most current equipment and technology available, as well as employing a quality assurance and quality control manager who guarantees that each of their products are free of fillers, unacceptable binders, and other potential allergy-causing or undesirable additives.

You can rely on the nutrient patches purchased at PatchMD to have been routinely tested to meet strict purity, potency, and consistency standards.

A Patch For Everyday

At their new Shopify website, MyPatchmd.com, you can easily find a selection of specialized nutrient patches that each come in a 30-day supply with patches for daily use.

All you have to do is stick the patch onto your skin where there is little or no hair and then let the nutrients pass into your bloodstream.

You remove the patch after 8 hours and repeat daily each morning and night to reap the full benefits of the nutrient patches.

Some examples of their products include:

Anti-Aging Topical Patch

This patch contains some of the world’s most recognized antioxidants, which according to a wealth of scientific evidence, can help reduce free radicals that are theorized to be the cause of aging.

Easy to use and safe, these patches have a balanced 8-hour timed release, so you can get on with your day while your body receives an anti-aging boost.

Kids Multivitamin + Omega-3 Topical Patch

Their Kids Multivitamin + Omega-3 topical patch is a broad spectrum, comprehensive, daily multivitamin that contains all the essential 26 minerals, essentials, and antioxidants that are needed for a child’s healthy growth.

Together with a balanced diet, the patch can offer your child a boost of vitamins A, C, D, and E, as well as zinc, selenium, calcium, and chromium.

Modern Man Patch

This patch may support male virility and does not contain latex or lactose, and is also gluten and sugar-free.

Omega-3 Plus Patch

The Omega 3 Plus patch provides adequate amounts of omega-3 fatty acids that support good nutrition and your overall well-being, including healthy heart and brain function. Omega 3 has also been shown to improve your mood, cognition and increase your immunity.

Endurance Max Plus Topical Patch

Their Endurance Max Plus patch is formulated to offer you maximum performance. This proprietary blend is ideal for increasing the blood flow to your muscles and empowering your body to reach its peak performance while reducing your cool-down time.

More information

To find out more about PatchMD and to see a complete list of their nutrient skin patches, please visit their new Shopify website at mypatchmd.com.

